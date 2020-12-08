In the recent appearance of monoliths, a gold monolith was discovered in Chia. Photos and videos of a shiny metal object standing in the middle of somewhere have gone viral on social media platforms. The monolith was spotted in Chia in the Colombian department of Cundinamarca. While all previous monoliths were silver in colour, this one is golden. As this one is gold in colour, locals believe that this one could be the main monolith that controls all the monoliths. For those who have been curious to know about the mysterious appearances and disappearances of monoliths, the latest has been spotted in the Isle of Wight, an island off the south coast of England. What is A Monolith? Utah Monolith Location? Know The Meaning of This 'Mysterious' Geological Structure And Famous Monoliths Across Countries.

The structure appeared at the base of a cliff on the island. Meanwhile, brands like Fevicol, McDonald’s, Amazon and Jeep created funny illustrations using the monolith. Responding to the Isle of Wight structure, group founder Matty Mo was quoted as saying, "The monolith is out of my control at this point. Godspeed to all the aliens working hard around the globe to propagate the myth." Monolith Mysteriously APPEARS in Romania After Unexplained Metal Structure Disappeared From Utah! Is It the Same? Conspiracy Theories & Reactions Emerge Online.

Golden Monolith Appears in Chia, Colombia:

The first monolith disappeared after being spotted in Utah. Monoliths later began appearing and disappearing in Romania, Netherlands and many other places. As the mystery around the monolith continued, a New Mexico-based art collective called The Most Famous Artist claimed that they were responsible for erecting the US monoliths in Utah and California. The group, named Most Famous Artist, took to Instagram with a few behind-the-scene photos of the monoliths and said that these are for sale for $45,000. It is not known if more monoliths will be discovered in the future or not.

