Gurugram Apartment Residents Take Cue from Italy During Social Distancing, Sing Gayatri Mantra and 'Hum Honge Kamyaab' from Their Balconies amid Coronavirus (COVID-19) Outbreak; Watch Videos

Now is the time when we keep our chins up and fight coronavirus even with the distance being our main tool. Love knows no bounds and no matter how many times we say, we hate people, we know at times like this, humans know exactly how to come together. Currently, people all around are resorting to social distancing, self quarantining to protect themselves from the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. And it now more than ever that all of us need upliftment and encouragement. However, amid the current situation, a viral video from a Gurugram apartment is cheering people netizens and HOW!

People from the apartment have come out to their balconies, chanting Gayatri Mantra and 'Hum Honge Kamyaab' collectively to boost the spirits of each other while everyone is locked in their houses to protect themselves from the pneumonia-like, highly contagious disease, COVID-19. The video was shared by Sukirti Dwivedi on Twitter and the caption read, "Italy scenes in Gurgaon! At an apartment in Gurgaon's Sector 28 residents came out on their balconies to sing prayer songs "Gayatri Mantra Om Bhur Bhuva Swaha" and "Hum honge kamyaab". Take a look at the video for yourself:

Delhi has so far reported 10 positive cases out of which one patient died and two have been discharged. People can be seen clapping and singing out loudly to lift up the spirits at times when everyone is under the fear of contracting the disease. Just recently a similar incident took place in Italy where videos emerged on social media showing Italy’s spirit is still strong despite being one of the worst-hit countries by coronavirus. The viral clips contained quarantined people of Siena singing together from their balconies and it is one of the most heart-melting sights you'll see. Usually packed tourist sites, shops and restaurants were deserted when it went under a lock-down.