Gurugram During Lockdown: From Cyber City to Golf Course Road, Drone Footage Captures the Silent City of Haryana (Watch Video)

The coronavirus outbreak has gripped nations across the world. Countries which are severely hit by the deadly virus, are under lockdown, forcing people to stay inside. India too is under lockdown. The usually crowded streets are empty, as individuals are at home, with only leaving the house in need of essentials. This is done in a bid to contain the spread of the deadly virus, as there is no vaccine, yet available. A few days ago, drone footage showing the unusually silent city of Mumbai in Maharashtra surfaced on the internet. Now, another aerial video shows the empty streets of Gurugram, a city in Harayana. The footage shows how the city, which is always crowded, has gone completely silent during the coronavirus lockdown. From Cyber City to Golf Course Road, the drone footage captures the silent beauty of the city of Haryana. Mumbai During Lockdown: From Marine Drive to Shivaji Park, This Drone Shoot Captures The Silent Beauty of Maximum City.

The Gurugram District Administration took the aerial tour of the city, to show how it looks without the commotion. The popular streets, highways, railway station, expressway and famous hangout spots for youths and market areas, are all empty. With extremely few cars seen running on the roads, only going out for essential services can be seen in the footage. The silence may give you the chills, but you cannot ignore the beauty in it. The city looks so clean, and the air seems purified, the lockdown has undoubtedly led nature to heal on its own.

“In this brief moment of inconvenience, sadness and suffering, what we have is the gift of time. Now is the time to introspect, to rebuild, and our moment to fight back with patience. So Let’s take a pause, while the city is healing and come back when the time is right,” reads the end of the video.

Watch Video:

https://t.co/vFhdBaR81b Time, is of essence. It can rebuild the frayed edges of our collective existence in ways unimaginable. Since the COVID19 outbreak, we've all shown courage in our own humble ways, and this moment in time is a witness to our story of hope. #CoronaWarriors — DC Gurugram (@DC_Gurugram) April 22, 2020

The coronavirus cases in India is, unfortunately increasing. As per the latest report, the total number of cases surge to 21,797 with more than 650 deaths. The country will be on lockdown till May 3, 2020.