Happy Holi 2020! From Sudarsan Pattnaik's Holi Sand Art with Coronavirus Caution to Twitterati Flooding Social Media with Greetings, Wishes and Memes, Here's How Netizens Celebrate Festival of Colours

Holi hai! Bura na mano Holi hai. That time of the year is when you will see all the faces around you smeared in colour and hear laughter all around you. Have you noticed that this festival doesn't just make people come out of their houses to actually greet people but also brings an end to age-hold discrepancies between people? This is because, the festival of colours makes people forget the hatred in their heart and brings everyone closer. Holi 2020 Funny Memes and Jokes: From Umar Akmal's Holi Wish to Kabir Singh Version, All the Hilarious Posts to Celebrate The Festival of Colours With LOLs.

There was a time when people used to go to each others' houses to wish each other and celebrate Holi. These days, you see the same thing on social media, in the virtual world. Today Twitter woke up to #Holi2020, #HoliHai, #HappyHoli2020 trending on the social media platform. Wishes from netizens have flooded the internet and that also includes greetings from prominent celebrities.

Not just that, Sudarsan Pattnaik extended Holi greetings as well but with a hint of Coronavirus caution along with it. The popular sand artist, Sudarsan Pattnaik urged people to protect themselves from Coronavirus that has already caused 39 cases in the country. Check out Sudarsan Pattnaik's sand art:

Sand artist extends Holi greetings, awares people on coronavirus | via @indiatvnews https://t.co/2dnRYPEFTa — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) March 9, 2020

Let's check out some other wishes on social media. To start with, here's Dharmendra Deol wishing everyone a happy Holi!

HAPPY HOLI, Friends celebrate it🎉 but very carefully. crona , CRONA and crona🙏 pic.twitter.com/usliECFOBw — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) March 10, 2020

PM Narendra Modi Wishing Holi

रंग, उमंग और आनंद के त्योहार होली की आप सभी को बहुत-बहुत बधाई। यह पर्व सभी देशवासियों के जीवन में खुशियों लेकर आए। pic.twitter.com/xfrfdNaduX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 10, 2020

Happy Holi From Prashant Bhushan

May this Holi be a time to spread love for all in this beautiful diverse country made of many colours. Happy Holi to all pic.twitter.com/PAIfr7K3zu — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) March 10, 2020

Holi Trends on TikTok

Happy Holi to all with love of #SidRa ❤🧡💛💚💙💜💗💖💝 pic.twitter.com/xHDlKfDzo3 — Hheart (@HheartSidRa) March 9, 2020

Aishwarya Rai's Holika Dahan Selfie With Aradhya Going Viral Since Last Night!

