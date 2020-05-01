Happy Maharashtra Day 2020 HD Images & Wishes: WhatsApp Status, Maharashtra Din Messages and Facebook Greetings to Celebrate the State Formation Day on May 1

Happy Maharashtra Day 2020 HD Images & Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Maharashtra Day 2020, everyone! The first day of May, is considered significant for the people of Maharashtra. On this, the state celebrates its foundation. Maharashtra Day, also known as Maharashtra Din, is a state holiday in Maharashtra as the day commemorates the formation of the state from the division of the Bombay State on May 1, 1960. A lot of public and private events are held in the state to celebrate the history and traditions of Maharashtra. Maharashtra Day 2020 celebration will be different than the previous years because of the ongoing pandemic that has led the country to undergo a nationwide lockdown. However, Maharashtra’s history and traditions can be rejoiced by celebrating the day from home with Maharashtra Day 2020 images and wallpapers. In this article, we bring you Happy Maharashtra Day 2020 wishes with HD images, wallpapers, Maharashtra Din messages and greetings to share with Facebook, Instagram and other social media platform. In addition, we have also provided the link to directly download Maharashtra Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers to send greetings with Maharashtra Day 2020 messages and GIF images.

Maharashtra Day is a significant event. Lauding the state history, people celebrate the creation of a Marathi speaking state in India. Since, the day cannot be observed in large gatherings; people will opt for sending Maharashtra Day 2020 wishes to their near ones as a reminder of the state’s beautiful history. Download Maharashtra Day 2020 images with wishes, Maharashtra Din messages and greetings via SMS or WhatsApp and other online messengers. You can also use the Maharashtra Day 2020 wishes and images as a Facebook post or Instagram feed to share your wishes on a historic day. Maharashtra Day 2020 Wishes & HD Images: Maharashtra Diwas WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings and Messages to Celebrate State Formation Day.

Constitution Gave Us Faith, Freedom, Peace And Pride. So, Let’s Value the Day It Was Created And Wish Happy Maharashtra Day 2020 With a Smile.

If You Become a Stone, You Will Be “Sahyadr”! If We Become Dust, Then We Will Be “Maharashtra”! If You Get a Sword, You Will Be “Bhavani Maati”! Wish You a Joyful Maharashtra Day! Jai Maharashtra!

I Love My Nation, I Love My India, I Love My Freedom, I Love My Maharashtra. Jai Jai Maharashtra.

Let Us Remember the Golden Heritage Of Our State and Feel Proud to Be a Part of Maharashtra. Happy Maharashtra Day 2020.

How to Download Maharashtra Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp is a great tool to make festival greetings a lot more fun and unique. With the creation of WhatsApp stickers, the messenger app has allowed its users to observe a festival significantly. To download Maharashtra Day 2020 WhatsApp stickers, android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE. We hope the above Maharashtra Day 2020 wishes, images and Maharashtra Din greetings will be useful to you. We know it is a difficult time, but we are all in this together. Celebrate Maharashtra Day 2020 with happiness and cheer with your near ones at home.