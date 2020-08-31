Happy Onam 2020, everyone! And obviously, the festival can never be completed without the delicious recipes of Sadhya. Onam lunch on a banana leaf is far more delicious from what is visible to the human eye. The preparations for a sadhya begin months in advance with the first seeds sown aimed to be harvested in the Malayalam month of Chingam, which usually falls between August and September. As the day to savour in the delicious recipe is finally here, it was only natural to see social media timeline filled with photos of the delicate and traditional Onam Sadhya recipe. Twitterati wishes Happy Onam with pictures of delicious sadhya recipe spread as the harvest festival is celebrated at home.

Onam Sadhya is prepared on the tenth day of the annual harvest festival. While the feast is known for its flavours and varieties of fishes, it also highlights the benefit of some traditional eating practices. The sadhya recipe is served on a banana leaf. Small portions of the elements, beginning from the left tip of the leaf’s top half, all the way to the right edge is placed and served on the lunch table. Sadhya is eaten differently in different parts of Kerala. Even the most basic of sadhyas would have 11 items to begin with and can go up to 64, in one sitting. Onam Sadhya 2020 Easy Recipe Tutorials: From Authentic Pachadi to Mouth-Watering Payasam, List of Special Foods Made for Thiruvonam.

As we celebrate Onam 2020, here we bring you how Twitterati’s sadhya spread looked like. Photos show different recipes, on the banana leaf as netizens enjoy the delicious and traditional recipes of Onam 2020 sadhya.

Onam Sadhya, we go for pure vegetarian on every Onam #Onam2020

Onam Sadhya ready Courtsey my Wife. All are welcome #Onamcelebration

Throwback to Onam Sadhya 3 years ago. Miss that fine af prawn curry omg 😭😭😭 Fun fact: this Sadhya is the reason I love prawns the most.

Not a very elaborate sadhya but I prepared only what I could.

And the Onam Sadhya in Picture

Sadhya > Michelin Star meals.

Onam sadhya at my hometown

The food on each and every picture looks so delicious. Isn’t it? The food in Onam Sadhya includes dishes like Kaaya Varuthatha (banana chips), Chenna Varuthatha (yam cut into slices and fried with spices), Sarkara Upperi (jaggery coated banana chips), Pulinji (tamarind-based chutney), Kichadi (gourd in yoghurt curry), Pachadi (pineapple or bitter gourd in yoghurt), Avial (vegetables made with coconut and milk), Sambar, Choru (boiled rice) buttermilk, papad and many more.

