Just as Ganeshotsav, the harvest festival of Kerala, Onam is also ongoing. Started on August 22, the last or the main day of Tiruvonam will be celebrated on August 31, Monday this year. And one of the major traditions of celebrations is making the Onam Sadhya or Onam Sadya. It is a feast of different items prepared for the day and served on a banana leaf. Ahead of Thiruvonam, people have started sending out their good wishes to one another. Pictures and videos of Onam Sadya are also being shared on Twitter. So #Onam and #OnamSadhya are trending on Twitter. We have got you a few pics and videos of the same. Happy Onam 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Onam Ashamsakal in Malayalam Photos, New WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

The term Sadhya means is a feast. It usually consists of consisting of a variety of traditional vegetarian dishes served on a banana leaf. A single course can have a range of dishes from 24 to 48 items! The main dish in here is boiled rice and the other dishes are collectively called Kootan. A Onam sadhya is usually served for lunch on the main day of the festival. A specific order is also followed while serving of the dishes. It is one of the most exciting parts of the festival and thus pictures and videos of the Sadhya are being shared online along with wishes, greetings and messages of the day. Onam Sadhya 2020 Easy Recipe Tutorials: From Authentic Pachadi to Mouth-Watering Payasam, List of Special Foods Made for Thiruvonam (Watch Videos).

Check Some Tweets on Onam Sadhya Pics and Videos:

A Sumptous Sadhya

Happy Onam to all Malayali friends! Had a wonderful sadhya. Wish we in KA celebrated a festival in every part of the state in the same fervor irrespective of religion, caste, language to celebrate the great state we are. Karnataka Rajyotsava could easily be that day and festival! pic.twitter.com/tYnVEBkgZd — Avinash Ranganath | ಅವಿನಾಶ್ ರಂಗನಾಥ್ (@avi_ranganath) August 29, 2020

Happy Onam to Everyone

To all my Malayali friends, Onam Aashamsagal. May the Colors and lights of this festival fill your homes with joy and prosperity. Enjoy a sumptuous Sadhya 🙂 pic.twitter.com/TkYZqRakxr — Madhuri (తెలుగింటి అమ్మాయి) Say NO to Upma (@madhuriketa) August 30, 2020

Yummy!

Some More Lovely Pics of The Sadhya

Food: Onam Sadhya is a multi-course vegetarian meal served on the occasion on a ginormous banana leaf featuring over 25 dishes.(🤤) pic.twitter.com/SIRwth79nN — Naomiiii (@LostMe05) August 25, 2020

Enjoy Onam With Sadhya

Sadhya at Home

For the joy of Inji Puli, Sambar, Avial and Pappadum. A Home Sadhya this year. Happy Onam all. Let’s stay strong :) pic.twitter.com/NNfaDL791v — wandermacha (@theborklar) August 29, 2020

Best Wishes to Everyone

Waiting for my #Onam Sadhya tonight. 😍 Greetings and best wishes! pic.twitter.com/cGArgITukz — Indic History (@IndicHistory) August 30, 2020

A Mouth-Watering Video

Each year this time, Malayali hearts burst with abundance to welcome Kerala’s harvest festival of Onam. Markets fill up with flowers to deck Pookolams,seasonal vegetables form an elaborate melange of dishes for the Sadhya & friends get excited to feed you to your heart's content! pic.twitter.com/nxkUATEGe4 — Chef TZac (@ChefTZac) August 24, 2020

We get it if you have started feeling hungry looking at all those delicious looking pictures and photos. Even if you are not celebrating, you can still make some of the dishes and relish at home. Wishing everyone celebrating a Happy Onam and hope you have safe celebrations with your loved ones at home.

