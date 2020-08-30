Just as Ganeshotsav, the harvest festival of Kerala, Onam is also ongoing. Started on August 22, the last or the main day of Tiruvonam will be celebrated on August 31, Monday this year. And one of the major traditions of celebrations is making the Onam Sadhya or Onam Sadya. It is a feast of different items prepared for the day and served on a banana leaf. Ahead of Thiruvonam, people have started sending out their good wishes to one another. Pictures and videos of Onam Sadya are also being shared on Twitter. So #Onam and #OnamSadhya are trending on Twitter. We have got you a few pics and videos of the same. Happy Onam 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Onam Ashamsakal in Malayalam Photos, New WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

The term Sadhya means is a feast. It usually consists of  consisting of a variety of traditional vegetarian dishes served on a banana leaf. A single course can have a range of dishes from 24 to 48 items! The main dish in here is boiled rice and the other dishes are collectively called Kootan. A Onam sadhya is usually served for lunch on the main day of the festival. A specific order is also followed while serving of the dishes. It is one of the most exciting parts of the festival and thus pictures and videos of the Sadhya are being shared online along with wishes, greetings and messages of the day. Onam Sadhya 2020 Easy Recipe Tutorials: From Authentic Pachadi to Mouth-Watering Payasam, List of Special Foods Made for Thiruvonam (Watch Videos).

Check Some Tweets on Onam Sadhya Pics and Videos:

A Sumptous Sadhya

Happy Onam to Everyone 

Yummy!

Some More Lovely Pics of The Sadhya

Enjoy Onam With Sadhya

Sadhya at Home

Best Wishes to Everyone

A Mouth-Watering Video

We get it if you have started feeling hungry looking at all those delicious looking pictures and photos. Even if you are not celebrating, you can still make some of the dishes and relish at home. Wishing everyone celebrating a Happy Onam and hope you have safe celebrations with your loved ones at home.

