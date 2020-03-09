Holi 2020 Memes Trend on Twitter! Ahead of Dhulandi, Netizens Share Funny Jokes on the Festival of Colours

Holi 2020 Memes (Photo Credits: @meme_banata_hun Twitter)

Holi, the festival of colours is here and everyone is in a celebratory mood. People have taken to social media platforms sharing pictures from their festive celebrations. And among the photos of gulaal and Holika Dahan, people are also posting Holi memes and funny jokes. The list includes everything from wearing old clothes on Holi to transforming into a person with colourful skin. As we celebrate Holi, we bring to you funny memes and hilarious jokes at the festival. However, this year some are not planning to celebrate Holi in the fear of Coronavirus. Holi 2020 Songs Playlist: Jai Jai Shivshankar, Balam Pichkari and Other Bollywood Tracks That You Can Play On Repeat! (Watch Videos)

Holi is celebrated on two days in India. Holika Dahan falls on March 9 followed by Holi on March 10 this year. North India witnesses large scale celebrations on Holi. Most Holi jokes revolve around the silver paint that transforms everyone into a sculpture. Playing Holi is almost a tiny war in India. From attacking your opponent with water balloons to smearing colour while they are least expecting, Holi involves quite a lot of things. Meanwhile, here are some Holi memes to get your weekend started. Holi 2020 Messages in Marathi: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Rang Panchami Greetings and Photos to Send Wishes on Holika Dahan.

Check Out Holi Memes Below:

HAHAHA!

Clothes Are a Real Problem on Holi:

#BehenKuchBhiPehen Sis : I don't have enough clothes for holi Me : pic.twitter.com/FyYGQAzCpl — Memes wale chacha (@R_ch_2003) March 8, 2020

For All Drunkards in The House!

*When you go to friend's house in holi* Friend:- bhai daru piyega You : pic.twitter.com/8geNVo9U84 — Khan Ïvan (@Ivan_memes1) March 9, 2020

Is This Even Real?!

The Usain Bolt Moment:

When my friends mix egg with water colours to throw on me Le me : #Holi2020 pic.twitter.com/wiq1kPppdX — Bhalla 🐬 (@iam_tweetist) March 8, 2020

Holi Haters Be Like!

Me would be on day of holi 😭😂#Holi2020 pic.twitter.com/wmCSIRWCxF — 🧡 Lost Girl 🧡 (@lostt_somewhere) March 3, 2020

All. The. Time.

Twitter seems to be quite excited about celebrating Holi this year. Although there is a fear of Coronavirus, people don't want to miss the celebrations. We wish everyone celebrating a Happy Holi!