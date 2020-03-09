Holi 2020 Songs Playlist: Jai Jai Shivshankar, Balam Pichkari and Other Bollywood Tracks That You Can Play On Repeat! (Watch Videos)

Holi Songs Playlist (Photo Credits: File Image)

Holi 2020 is around the corner but the air is already having the festive vibe. Bollywood, specifically, is enthusiastic about this festival of colours. Every year, the makers release at least one Holi-themed song just ahead of the main day to make the fans groove on the new beats. For years now, the Indian cine-goers have witnessed some of the timeless songs that capture the aura of the festival which are sure shot to be a part of every playlist. Now, for Holi 2020, we bring to you a newly curated Hindi songs list that can be played on loop while you sprinkle the gulaal. Holi Fashion 2020: Deepika Padukone, Mouni Roy, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor Lend Us Some Sleek Style Vibes!.

Rang Barse

Before you move on to newer songs, this Silsila classic has to be played to set the vibe. Rekha-Amitabh Bachchan's track is known to everyone and a good ice-breaker while you hit the dance floor too.

Watch Rang Barse Song Here:

Balam Pichkari

The new-age romance is redefined in this energetic Holi track. As the hook-steps are already in trend, this would be the perfect choice to get the Holi mood into full-swing.

Watch Balam Pichkari Song Here:

Gali Gali

This lesser-known Holi track composed by Vishal Bhardwaj and Gulzar totally deserves a place in the list. For those who are tired of listening to endlessly repetitive tracks, this one is like a breath of fresh air.

Watch Gali Gali Song Here:

Holi Re

The forgotten song from Mangal Pandey should be revisited in the new decade. Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji's song was once a very popular track played on loop on radios and television song-channels. Why not play it again?

Watch Holi Re Song Here:

Go Pagal

The song from Jolly LLB 2 is a typical track to just let your hair loose and dance in whatever you can. Time to let go of those inhibitions! Just dance!

Watch Go Pagal Song Here:

Holi Mein Rangeele

The brand new track in the Holi 2020 list is this one featuring Mouni Roy, Varun Sharma and Sunny Singh. The beats are energetic and is delightfully crooned by Mika. Perfect Holi sound treat!

Watch Holi Mein Rangeele Song Here:

Jai Jai Shivshankar

Saved the best for the last! The Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer track from War is probably the current favourite of everyone. What would be a better way to end the playlist than this amazing song!

Watch Jai jai Shivshankar Song Here:

Your playlist for the colourful day is ready and now all you have to do is just arrange a little party for your near ones! Make sure you do not play it too loud and harm any animal in the process! Have a safe and wonderful Holi!