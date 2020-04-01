Home Quarantine Trend! Netizens Dig Up Embarrassing Old Facebook Photos of Their Friends With Hilarious Shayari in Comments, People React With Funny Memes and Jokes
Funny memes on Facebook pic comments (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The coronavirus pandemic has imposed a home quarantine on almost everyone. As people look for different ways to keep themselves entertained every day, a new trend has come in that delves deep into Facebook memories. A lot of people are digging into the old and embarrassing photos of their Facebook friends and spamming them with hilarious comments. From some funny creative shayaris to utterly lame commentary, the idea to embarrass the person. And the result is of course, hilarious. With more and more people joining, there are even funny memes being made as reactions to this latest trend. People Are Solving Puzzles to Beat Home Quarantine Blues and COVID-19 Anxiety! Check Tweets.

Most people today may have reduced their usage on Facebook and gone on to other apps like Instagram and Twitter. But with the latest trend of digging up old photos, everyone's become active on the most popular social media site. Users are finding embarrassing photos of their friends, which were once proudly uploaded, and leaving hilarious comments. The idea is to embarrass them more with these funny pictures. So currently, your timelines may be filled with really old photos of your Facebook friends. And it has caught up so much that there are even funny memes and jokes being made on it. Netizens Make Funny WFH Memes on How People of Different Professions Would be Working From Home During Coronavirus Lockdown.

Check Funny Memes on Digging up Old Facebook Photos:

Let the War Begin

More Left to Do?

Hahaha, Alag Saza!

Taking Everyone Down

Time to go Underground!

Attacked!

How Many of You?

If you have been a target of this trend, then you know how funny it is. And if not, maybe it's time to delete those embarrassing pics before they get to you? But we agree, it is quite fun to join along as long as it spreads a smile on your face. So what are you waiting for? Let the memories come back.