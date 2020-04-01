Home Quarantine Trend! Netizens Dig Up Embarrassing Old Facebook Photos of Their Friends With Hilarious Shayari in Comments, People React With Funny Memes and Jokes

Funny memes on Facebook pic comments (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The coronavirus pandemic has imposed a home quarantine on almost everyone. As people look for different ways to keep themselves entertained every day, a new trend has come in that delves deep into Facebook memories. A lot of people are digging into the old and embarrassing photos of their Facebook friends and spamming them with hilarious comments. From some funny creative shayaris to utterly lame commentary, the idea to embarrass the person. And the result is of course, hilarious. With more and more people joining, there are even funny memes being made as reactions to this latest trend. People Are Solving Puzzles to Beat Home Quarantine Blues and COVID-19 Anxiety! Check Tweets.

Most people today may have reduced their usage on Facebook and gone on to other apps like Instagram and Twitter. But with the latest trend of digging up old photos, everyone's become active on the most popular social media site. Users are finding embarrassing photos of their friends, which were once proudly uploaded, and leaving hilarious comments. The idea is to embarrass them more with these funny pictures. So currently, your timelines may be filled with really old photos of your Facebook friends. And it has caught up so much that there are even funny memes and jokes being made on it. Netizens Make Funny WFH Memes on How People of Different Professions Would be Working From Home During Coronavirus Lockdown.

Check Funny Memes on Digging up Old Facebook Photos:

Let the War Begin

When your friends start commenting on your old Facebook photos pic.twitter.com/waTWVaUZrL — Faiz, Faizan, Fayyan, Farzi 🇮🇳 (@faizanmirza06) March 31, 2020

More Left to Do?

Me: After watching my friend's old photos on facebook. 😂 pic.twitter.com/JDd0Gwe1cq — Shumyl ROY (@ShumylR) March 30, 2020

Hahaha, Alag Saza!

*When your friends are commenting on your old photos on Facebook* pic.twitter.com/PPj4xRQQIw — karthikey (@kartikahire) March 31, 2020

Taking Everyone Down

Me after commenting on my friends old Facebook photos, after he commented on my old photos 😂 #friends pic.twitter.com/XiIr99eVtW — Vishwajit Gurav (@vicgurav) April 1, 2020

Time to go Underground!

After commenting on a friend's old picture.😂😁 pic.twitter.com/AZSqtq2eg6 — ѕнoaιвヅ (@em_shoaib91) March 30, 2020

Attacked!

When you ruined everyone's profile by commenting on their old pictures and now they attacked your profile pic.twitter.com/qRJN7ikJLA — danish_awan (@danishawan26110) March 30, 2020

How Many of You?

Pic1: when you commenting old pics of your friends Pic2: And when they r commenting on yours pic.twitter.com/nJIy94qDHI — Ramzan (@Qazi__Mian) March 31, 2020

If you have been a target of this trend, then you know how funny it is. And if not, maybe it's time to delete those embarrassing pics before they get to you? But we agree, it is quite fun to join along as long as it spreads a smile on your face. So what are you waiting for? Let the memories come back.