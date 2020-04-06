Should You Be Wearing Gloves While Grocery Shopping? Here’s How They Can be The Carrier of Coronavirus Germs During COVID-19 Pandemic

Sylvester Stallone (Photo Credits: Twitter)

We can see a lot of anxiety around grocery shopping these days. We not only stand a few metres away from the other customers when we are in the queue, but we equip ourselves with everything from masks to hand gloves. People sport rubber gloves and dishwashing gloves, thinking that it will prevent them from picking the germs. Yes, masks are an absolute necessity to protect yourself from getting infected with COVID-19. But does wearing gloves make grocery shopping safer? It turns out that it could be causing more harm than good! Here's how.

Gloves Like Hands, Can Spread Virus

While gloves act as a protective barrier. But if you touch a contaminated surface with gloves and then touch your face, you can still fall sick. It is also possible that the novel coronavirus adheres to latex than your skin. While you can effectively wash your hands, the gloves need to be disposed of. So, avoid wearing them! Coronavirus Prevention: Can the Disposable Latex Gloves Protect You from Getting Infected by COVID-19? Experts Warn It Could Be Causing More Harm Than Good!

Gloves Give You a False Sense of Security

When you are wearing gloves, it is easy to let your guard down on washing your hands. Plus, wearing them when you are running errands, can just spread the germs from one place to another. On the other hand, you can apply some hand sanitiser to disinfect your hands. COVID-19 Pandemic: Food Safety Tips to Handle Groceries to Prevent Exposure to Coronavirus.

You May Not Remove Gloves the Right Way

When you do not remove the gloves properly, you can get everything that was there on the gloves on yourself. The right way to do it is to pinch the glove near the wrist and pull it over your hand. Then hold the glove in your other gloved hand and slip the fingers of your bare hand into the top of the other glove. Then, dispose of them properly to not contaminate the surfaces. Do not forget to wash your hands after you take them off. How to Avoid Picking Coronavirus Germs at a Grocery Store? Tips to Safeguard Yourself From COVID-19 Pathogens Lingering on Shopping Carts in Supermarkets.

You cannot walk around wearing gloves and touching everything. Healthcare workers also wear gloves for a short time and dispose of. After serving the patient, they leave the gloves in the room, wash hands, and leave the room to help the next patient without dragging the germs with them.