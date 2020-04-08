Image of Jesus Christ Crucifixion Appears on a Tree Making Colombians Gather Around It Breaking the Coronavirus Lockdown (Watch Video)

Image of Jesus Christ Appears on a Tree (Photo Credits: YouTube)

While most places around the world are under lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak, a video of dozens of Colombians breaking the coronavirus lockdown laws has surfaced the internet for a bizarre reason, just in four days after the country announced a lockdown. Claiming that they could see an image of Jesus being crucified on a tree outside their houses and in no time a crowd gathered in front of the tree to check out the 'image' of Jesus that appeared in its branches in the town of Magangué, in the north of the country. The residents of the area used no COVID-19 protective gears while gathering in front of the tree. It is said that they were praying in front of the tree, asking protection from the disease and for God to rid the world of evil. Sex Party Amid Coronavirus National Lockdown in Spain Busted by Police! Case Filed Against Swingers Having Orgy During COVID-19 Outbreak.

Local journalist Rodolfo Zambrano told Colombian newspaper El Tiempo said, "The image appeared on the night of Sunday [March 29]. The people ran with candles and turned that place into a pilgrimage point, which has the inhabitants of the neighbourhood very worried, because the faithful arrived en masse."

Nobody was following the social distancing rules and video from the scene has now gone viral on social media. However, soon the police were called and the crowd was dispersed. The local shopkeeper Agustina Diaz told reporters: "It can clearly be seen, and everybody is praying and asking for Earth to be cured of this evil and for Magangue to be protected".

Jesus Christ Appears In a Tree in Colombia and Locals Break Coronavirus Lockdown (Watch Video):

It is important to know that no matter what, it is important to strictly follow the social distancing regulations set by the authorities to help slow down the pandemic. Just recently the Minister of Health, Fernando Ruíz had remarked that the infection rate across the country was lower than the government had initially expected. About 5,700 cases of COVID-19 was estimated in the first month of the outbreak but comparatively the actual numbers were 1,500. “There is a very big difference between what we thought we were going to have and our reality,” he said. As we write this the total number of coronavirus cases all around the world is 1,431,706. The total number of deaths globally is 82,080 and 302,150 patients have recovered.