Sex Party Amid Coronavirus National Lockdown in Spain Busted by Police! Case Filed Against Swingers Having Orgy During COVID-19 Outbreak

Swingers Party (Photo Credits: Pixabay) For representational purposes only.

The whole world is crippling with coronavirus that is taking lives every day while battling the pandemic bravely by opting for social distancing and self-quarantine. But there is no scarcity of notorious people making the situation worse both for themselves and others. Just recently, in Spain, the Police busted a group of six people having an orgy after the coronavirus lockdown was implemented. Putting the health of everyone at risk the swingers were having a sex party in a flat in Madrid. It is being said that the flat is apparently a brothel, as per reports by the Daily Star.

The neighbours in the building reportedly alerted the police "after hearing loud noise, music and people coming in and out of the property." The Police found "four women and two men naked in a corridor with three bedrooms," according to the Daily Mail. The orgy was broken in by the police and now there have been reports filed against the six of them. The five people have been reported for breaking the national quarantine declared by the Spanish government to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Madrid accounts for the sixty percent of the deaths in Spain. The country has one of the highest numbers of people tested positive for COVID-19 and even deaths in Europe. Spain is observing a lockdown since March 14. For horndogs who cannot keep calm during a pandemic, Playboy Goes Digital, Shuts Its Iconic Magazine’s Print Edition in the US After 66 Years, Pornhub Provides Free Premium Membership.

Just recently Pornhub grabbed headlines after coronavirus-themed porn was going viral on the XXX streaming site with more than 100 videos. The adult website apparently believes that one way possible to deal with coronavirus scare is by watching COVID-19 themed porn videos. Reportedly a search for coronavirus on Pornhub returns at least 112 videos with titles like, “MILF In Coronavirus Quarantine Gets Hard F***ed for Medicine” and “Coronavirus patients f**k in the quarantine room.” Most of the videos reportedly feature Asian women, maybe taking into consideration that the outbreak started in Wuhan and China. Can you believe it?