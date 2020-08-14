An Indian-origin journalist, Shirish Date left the US President Donald Trump loss of words at a press briefing by asking him if he regretted lying. The formation of the question which implies that the person answering will be guilty even if they choose to say 'yes' or 'no' seem to have put Trump in a fix. At the press conference, Date, who works at the Huffington Post as the White House correspondent, asked Trump, "Mr. President, after three and a half years do you regret at all, all the lying you've done to the American people?" The president initially reacted to have not heard the question and asked, "All the what?" The repetition of his question did not change his thought and Date followed up saying "All the lying, all the dishonesty... You have done." Donald Trump's Orange Face Becomes Target of Funny Memes and Jokes, US President Tweets It's Fake But Says 'Hair Looks Good'.

After Date repeated the question again, he moved on to other questions. However, the internet was quick to notice it. People took to Twitter highlighting the incident and the video of the press conference went viral, Date tweeted saying, "For five years I've been wanting to ask him that." He also linked an article written by him and published in January 2020, titled 'The Ministry of Untruth'.

Here's Shirish Date's Response to the Incident:

For five years I've been wanting to ask him that. — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) August 13, 2020

Journalist Shirish Date Questioning President Trump at Press Conference:

Date wrote in the comment section that he has been a journalist for 33 years. According to Date's LinkedIn profile has previously worked with US publications such as NPR and AP. Currently, based in Washington, he also has a bachelors in political science from Stanford University and has also written a book, Final Orbit. While most Twitterati appreciated Date's question, others said that senior journalist should ask responsible questions and not opinionated ones.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 14, 2020 06:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).