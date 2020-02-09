Donald Trump's Orange Face Becomes Target of Funny Memes and Jokes, US President Tweets It's Fake But Says 'Hair Looks Good'

Donald Trump orange face memes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

US President Donald Trump has been time and again a target of netizens to crack jokes upon. Be it his statements or tweets, he has been trolled several times. This time, a rather unsettling picture of the US President walking across the South Lawn of the White House was shared on Twitter account @photowhitehouse. The photo had a clear orange tinge on Trump's face which wasn't hard to notice. And soon enough, #Orangeface started trending on Twitter with funny memes and jokes on Trump. As the pictures and memes begin to go viral, Trump decided to give it back to all. He tweeted that the picture was photoshopped, but not missing out on complimenting how his good his hair looks in the picture. Photo of US President Donald Trump Facing Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel and Other Leaders at G7, Image Inspires Funny Memes on Twitter.

On February 7, the US Pres returned from Chatlotte in North Caroline and was strolling across the South Lawn of White House. Photographer William Moon took a picture of Trump with his hair flying a little and sun's glow on his face. But when the picture was uploaded on Twitter, it was somehow an edited version with a tangerine glow on side of Trump's face that faced towards the sun. The orange skin was distinct and those with a careful eye wouldn't miss it. In no time, people began making funny memes and jokes on this picture, and #orangeface started trending on Twitter. US President Donald Trump Impeachment: Twitter Is Having a Field Day with Funny Memes and Jokes! Check out the Best Ones.

View Picture of Donald Trump Which Shows Orange Face:

⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ returns to the White House from Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by William Moon at the South Lawn of the White House on February 7, 2020 pic.twitter.com/n1a1Z93LrJ — White House Photos (@photowhitehouse) February 7, 2020

Check The Funny Memes and Jokes That Followed:

When You Use Foundation For The First Time

Photo of 14 year old me first wearing foundation for the 1st time back in 2012 #DonaldTrump #OrangeFace pic.twitter.com/8UPqsxoMll — Nicole (@its_Nicoco1317) February 9, 2020

Damn!

Just when you think you are going to stop laughing at this #OrangeFace meme 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/GiYuQkflFF — KeepOnBelieveInn (@YMBBastepaway) February 8, 2020

Clever Play of Words

He might be the third President to be impeached. But he is the first President to be in peach. (I can do this all day).#OrangeFace pic.twitter.com/gd8WlfLqme — YS (@NYinLA2121) February 8, 2020

Who Did This?

He Needed a Blending Brush!

WHERE’S MY BLENDING BRUSH! pic.twitter.com/ffMJp5Fme5 — Living that Model life (@immnamna) February 8, 2020

Foundation Ads

The funny memes and jokes continued so Trump decided to hit back at his trolls. He wrote that it's fake news but also appreciated that his hair looked good because of the wind.

Check Donald Trump's Reply on #OrangeFace Tweets:

More Fake News. This was photoshopped, obviously, but the wind was strong and the hair looks good? Anything to demean! https://t.co/t8ptYMCYHf — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2020

The same account which posted this orange face photo first, have shared black and white pictures of the US President before. So the photo may be outrightly edited but Trump's tan lines have been a point of discussion.