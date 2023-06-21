New Delhi, June 21: Twitter continues to be in the news for all the wrong reasons. The micro-blogging platform had a crazy run with Elon Musk as CEO.

Now, several employees have reportedly taken legal action against the company over unpaid bonuses. They have filed a proposed class-action complaint in a San Francisco federal court.

According to a new lawsuit, Twitter promised at least half their target bonuses to its employees in 2022. However, the social media giant failed to make any payments.

The lawsuit claims that Twitter executives, including former Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, promised the bonus payments.

It is to be noted that Twitter used to pay cash performance bonus plans annually.

Prior to Elon Musk's acquisition in October, employees were promised the usual bonuses. However, after the Muxk takeover, the company refused to pay bonuses to employees working with the company in the first quarter of 2023.

The new lawsuit has been filed by Mark Shobinger, former senior director of compensation at Twitter. It represents a group of affected individuals and claims that Twitter breached its agreement to pay out bonuses.

