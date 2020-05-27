J.K. Rowling Unveils ‘The Ickabog,’ Publishes First Two Chapters of Her New Book and Twitterati Can’t Keep Calm!
When people talk about the great storytellers of the modern era, J.K. Rowling will always be included in the list. The narrative of her writing in the Harry Potter series is often defined by creative and yes—a little tint of magic. Don’t you all agree? Readers who always have imagined themselves in Potter world now have another chance to immerse in the fictional universe created by Rowling. The 54-year-old author is publishing another book online, called ‘The Ickabog,’ to entertain children and family during this lockdown. Besides, Rowling also said that the book would be published for free online for children to read or have it read to them during this difficult. Can Twitter stay calm? Of course, no! Soon after the announcement, Rowling fans flood her Twitter thread with comments, likes and retweets as they can’t wait to read her new book. She already published the first two chapters of ‘The Ickabog.’ The Ickabog: JK Rowling's New Fairytale Book For Children is Available Online; Here's How You Can Read It For Free. 

In an announcement of Rowling’s website, she said that she had started working on the book more than a decade ago, when she was still writing Harry Potter. She originally intended to publish the book, after she finished the last book in the beloved series. But did not and ended up ‘The Ickabog’ in her attic. The author also clarified that ‘The Ickabog’ is not related to Harry Potter or any of her other work. But she had read it to her young children before putting it away.

Ready for 'The Ickabog?'

Rowling thinks it was now time for the ‘The Ickabog’ to take out and dust it off to publish. The first two chapters are already out on J.K. Rowling’s website for children to read. The publisher described the book as “a fairy tale, set in an imaginary land.”

Time to Get It Down From the Attic

As Rowling's Twitter thread went viral, people could not contain their calm. They were excited for their kids, but those who read Harry Potter series and also Rowling's other fairy tale fictions were overwhelmed with the announcement. While reading it to their kids, they can also immerse into the world of 'The Ickabog.'

How Nice!

So Are We

A Proud Fan!

Is This the 'Political Fairy Tale?'

Can't Stay Calm!

‘The Ickabog’ will be published in 34 instalments, which started on May 26, with one instalment released every weekday until July 10, 2020. It is targeted to readers aged 7 to 9 and published as a book in November this year. Rowling has also announced an exciting competition for children. The publishers around the world will hold an illustration competition, encouraging kids to submit drawings using the hashtag #TheIckabog. The best submissions will end up in the book’s final edition.