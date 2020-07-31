Joanne Rowling, better known as J K Rowling is the author of the famed fantasy novels Harry Potter. The Potter saga became such a huge success that it won multiple awards and sold more than 500 million copies. Born in Yate, Gloucestershire, Rowling's story of first getting an idea of writing the Harry Potter series is well known. The author conceived the idea for the Harry Potter series while on a delayed train from Manchester to London in 1990. The first book of the series though was published in 1997, seven years after she first thought about it. J.K. Rowling Unveils ‘The Ickabog,’ Publishes First Two Chapters of Her New Book and Twitterati Can’t Keep Calm!

Today, Rowling is a well-known personality who is globally loved. Rowling's also been an inspiration to all those who dream of becoming big in the literary world. The author has been through her fair share of ups and downs including the death of her mother and also a troubled divorce. Rowling has time and again made some inspiring statements be it on following your dreams or being determined without the fear of failure. As the author celebrates her birthday on July 31, here's looking at some of J K Rowling's best quotes.

"The Knowledge That You Have Emerged Wiser And Stronger From Setbacks Means That You Are, Ever After, Secure In Your Ability To Survive"

"It Is Impossible To Live Without Failing At Something Unless You Live So Cautiously That You Might As Well Not Have Lived At All – In Which Case, You Fail By Default"

"We Do Not Need Magic To Change The World, We Carry All The Power We Need Inside Ourselves Already: We Have The Power To Imagine Better"

"You Will Never Truly Know Yourself, Or The Strength Of Your Relationships, Until Both Have Been Tested By Adversity"

"Whatever Money You Might Have, Self-worth Really Lies In Finding Out What You Do Best"

"Life Is Difficult And Complicated, And Beyond Anyone’s Total Control, And The Humility To Know That Will Enable You To Survive Its Vicissitudes"

J K Rowling's words in her novels have healed many hearts with their compassionate, friendly and truly emotional takeaways. The author's real-life sayings too have helped us introspect a little more on life and other things. Here's wishing the author a very Happy Birthday!

