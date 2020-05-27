The Ickabog: JK Rowling's New Fairytale Book For Children is Available Online; Here's How You Can Read It For Free

The Ickabog (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Harry Potter fame author is back in action with a brand new story! She has been a favourite go-to author for children, especially who are in love with fantasy and magic based stories and Harry Potter of course! Amid COVID-19 lockdown, she has made a new fairy tale book for children available for free online, titled as 'The Ickabog.' There could not be a better time to make some positive and innovative reading material available for kids than this! It is ready for the read from May 26. World Book Day 2020: Alia Bhatt Makes a New Friend During Lockdown and We Welcome the Newest Potterhead to the Club.

The story is present on a new website of her own which is www.jkrowling.com. The book will be published in next seven weeks in installments. A chapter or two will go up on week-days regularly and the drill continue. One can read the same on the website section.

'The Ickabog' Twitter Account

We are pleased to announce @JK_Rowling's story #TheIckabog is now available to read online for free at https://t.co/HJVrLd0KRI. . Each weekday, over the next seven weeks, a new instalment will be published. We hope you and your children will enjoy this original fairy tale! pic.twitter.com/ddIIWKfeHL — The Ickabog (@TheIckabog) May 26, 2020

Informing about the hard copies of the book, she said that it will be out by November 2020. She has also invited kids to contribute their illustrations for the book. She wrote on Twitter, "Calling all budding artists aged 7-12! You're invited to illustrate the story of #TheIckabog and enter the competition for the chance to have your artwork featured in the printed version of the book."

Not only the kids will have an amazing story-session daily now, but they will also have a chance to be a part of the book itself! How cool is that? We hope that the fairytale transports kids to a new world for some time amid this gloomy atmosphere.