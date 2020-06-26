It has been 23 years to the time when we were first charmed with the spellbinding world of Harry Potter. It was on June 26 in the year 1997 when J. K Rowling released the first book of the Harry Potter series giving birth to so many potter-heads. The wizard boy, wearing a pair of round glasses with a mark in the forehead changed our lives. But back in '97 nobody would have thought, Harry Potter memes would ever exist and guess what they do now. Funny memes about Harry Potter, Hermoine Granger, Ron Weasley capture the most hilarious moments of the whole series. Our love affair with the whole Harry Potter series by J.K. Rowling began with Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, the first novel of the iconic series.

We all have waited for our invitation to Hogwarts, haven't we? Even though, it isn't real, the world created by Rowling will leave in our hearts. Ever since the first novel, the journey made its way deep into our lives with books like Harry Potter (HP) and the Philosopher's Stone (1997), HP and the Chamber of Secrets (1998), HP and the Prisoner of Azkaban (1999), HP and the Goblet of Fire (2000), HP and the Order of the Phoenix (2003), HP and the Half-Blood Prince (2005) and HP and the Deathly Hallows (2007). But as we remember the 23 years of Harry Potter, let's take a look at funny Harry Potter memes and jokes:

Important names from the Harry Potter world will always stay with us. Right from our favourite Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, the Weasley siblings, to Severus Snape, Albus Dumbledore, Professor McGonagall, Lord Voldemort, they will be remembered. Other characters like Neville Longbottom, Dobby, Hagrid, Sirius Black, Draco Malfoy Ludo Bagman, Susan Bones, Alecto Carrow, Terry Boot, Elphias Doge made the who experience amazing too.

