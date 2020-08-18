And Mumbai Police strikes again... not in a bad way but with their memes. And this time it hits closer to home because it's a Friends meme. The Mumbai Police social media handle has been extremely active, especially during the COVID-19 lockdown period where they resorted to relatable AF content to school us on the necessary safety measures to be followed during the lockdown and COVID-19 era. From using viral content to even taking inspiration from popular television shows and films, Mumbai Police has done it all. Mumbai Police Twitter Handle Gets Creative, Posts Poetry Using Titles of 90s' Doordarshan Shows to Spread Awareness on Coronavirus And Social Distancing (View Tweets).

And now, they took some help of everyone's favourite Friends sitcom and that too from Joey Tribbiani, played by Matt LeBlanc. In one of the Friends' episodes, Joey proclaims that he does not share his food. In another, he calls the term Moot point as 'Moo point'. And the social media handle used both. FRIENDS 25th Anniversary: 25 Quotes from the American Sitcom That We Use in Real Life All the Time.

Check Out Their Meme Below:

Well, while Joey's 'Moo' point in the episode was incidentally 'Moot' (he failed hilariously in making his point), we quite understood what the Mumbai Police is attempting to say here. In times like Corona, sharing means 'not' caring and when it comes to face masks, its a strict NO-NO. We hope you follow.

