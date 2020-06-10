Journalist Tweets PAF Patrolling The Sky Amid 'Karachi Blackout' as Pakistani Twitter Users Claim Seeing IAF Jets Formation Over City; Check Tweets

Pakistan Air Force JF-17 Thunder Jet | (Photo Credits: Wikipedia)

Karachi, June 10: Panic gripped Pakistan’s Karachi as Pakistan Air Force (PAF) fighter jets hovered in the sky late night on Tuesday. Some social media users tweeted that Karachi was also under black out for some brief period of time. Residents of the city claimed that it was for the first time when a large group of PAF jets hovered in the sky after February 27, 2019 – the day after when the Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted air strikes in Pakistan’s Balakot area. IAF Air Strike Across LoC: Images Show Jaish-e-Mohammed's Madrasa Buildings Still Standing at Balakot.

‘Karachi Blackout’ also started trending on social media. Netizens in claimed that they saw IAF jets formation in the sky. However, later people started tweeting that there was no blackout in the city and PAF's J-17 fighter jets were conducting a patrol.

Here are Some of the Tweets by Pakistani Social Media Users:

It's probably after 27th Feb 2019 that I have heard so many PAF jets patrolling the sky. I hope nothing serious is happening or expected to happen. — Wajahat Kazmi (@KazmiWajahat) June 9, 2020

BREAKING : Sleepless Night for Imran Khan!! IAF Jets went close to Karachi. #Karachi reportedly under blackout 😂😂 Panic grips Southern parts of Pak #PKMKB — Rosy (@rose_k01) June 9, 2020

There is nothing like black out in Karachi... I live here in Karachi and we are at peace... No panic ..!!! — Mohsin Masood 🇵🇰 (@mohsinmasud) June 9, 2020

BREAKING 🚨❌🚨#PAF jets are Combat Air Patrolling over #karachi and International borders near #Sindh after a formation of #IAF jets were seen close to #Pakistani borders. #Blackout also confirmed in Karachi. Le Imran Khan: pic.twitter.com/PmEhf9Xb7t — AsliNaam_Definite (@Maria_KandaPoha) June 9, 2020

On February 26, 2019 the IAF conducted airstrikes in Balakot on Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camps inflicting heavy casualties. On the very next day, the PAF fighter jets violated the Indian Airspace, but were intercepted by the IAF jets. In the aerial combat, Pakistan lost one F-18 fighetr jet, while India's Mig-21 Bison also crashed.