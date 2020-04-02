K-Pop Star Kim Jaejoong Says He Has Contracted Coronavirus As April Fools' Day Joke, Posts Apology Letter After Fans Get Worried

Kim Jaejoong (Photo Credits: jj_1986_jj Instagram)

K-pop star Kim Jae-joong gave his fans the scare of their lives on April Fools' Day 2020. Jaejoong who is a singer with boy band JYJ, took to Instagram on Wednesday saying that he had tested positive for coronavirus. The social media post caused quite a lot of hue and cry among his fans. Following which he edited the Instagram post to say that what he said was not true. He posted the clarification 50 minutes after He also wrote a letter apologising for his actions stating that the post was to raise awareness about the issue. K-Pop Band BTS Cancel Their South Korea Tour Over Coronavirus Outbreak.

Kim Jaejoong has been promoting his newly released single in Japan during which he took to social media claiming that he was infected with the deadly disease. Following which a radio slot where he was to perform was cancelled. He was scheduled to appear on NHK Radio's 'Furuya Masayuki’s PopA' radio show on April 1 as a regular DJ. But the official website stated, "Jaejoong had been scheduled to appear, but due to personal circumstances there will be different content on the show today".

An excerpt of the Instagram post by Jaejoong which was translated by Soompi reads, "Although this did go quite far for April Fool’s Day, so many people worried about me in a short span of time...Oh and I don’t think of this as an April Fool’s joke. My family and my friends are getting sick..and dying..it’s never !! just someone else’s problem. I wanted to tell you that protecting myself is protecting the precious people around us...I will accept all punishment I receive from this post. I hope all of you are healthy."

Here is The Instagram Post:

Kim Jaejoong is also scheduled to appear on Japanese shows including TV Asahi’s 'Music Station', NHK’s 'Tamaki Koji Show', and NHK’s 'The Covers'. Coronavirus concerns have affected the K-pop industry as many events have been cancelled or postponed. Multiple TV shows have been halted and some artists have even postponed their music plans.