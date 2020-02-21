Kanye West Left Kim Kardashian in Elevator to Pick Up All Their Bags and Twitterati Can't Deal With It, Check Funny Reactions on Viral Video

Kanye west leaves Kim behind in elevator (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West went out on a shopping spree in Paris, but it was Kim who has to look after her bags herself. A video clip has come up online which shows she and Kanye sharing a romantic moment in an elevator. But the kiss ends on a rather funny note as Kanye walks out on her leaving her to pick her own bags and the elevator door closes on Kim. Fans of the TV reality couple were left laughing and some roasted Kanye on how could he just leave her behind like that. The videos quickly surfaced on other social media platforms too and the reactions are getting funnier. Video of Kanye West Apparently Eating His Earwax is Going Viral, Twitterati is Grossed Out Deciding What He's Upto.

Kim and Kanye are enjoying their romantic getaway sans their children and yesterday they went out shopping for luxe stuff. Kim had posted a picture of her and Kanye from the Jean-Paul Gaultier, a high-end fashion designer in France. A video from the same day has been shared online in which the couple share a romantic smooch in the elevator. But as the elevator comes to the floor, the door opens and Kanye walks out, leaving behind Kim with their shopping bags. As Kim picked the bags and tried to walk out, the elevator door closes on her. The video ends there, but Kanye's moving out on Kim has got funny reactions on Twitter. Kanye West’s New Yeezy Foam Runners: Twitterati Roasts the American Rapper for Making Shoes That Resemble Crocs (Check Funny Memes & Jokes).

Watch Video of Kanye West Leaving Behind Kim in Elevator:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked) on Feb 19, 2020 at 7:42pm PST

The video is going viral and also shared on Twitter. A lot of people were commenting as to why Kanye didn't get the bags and seemed displeased with his attitude. Others gave some funny reactions.

He Just Wanted to Get Off

Kanye got off that damn elevator left Kim with the bags, the door started closing and all 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gxBpyOGBaW — Damarys 🔪 (@RoatansFinest) February 20, 2020

Bless Him

Kanye is so happy he just left Kim right on that elevator. Bless his little heart 🤣 pic.twitter.com/hTwoeS5OQS — PopGlitz.co (@PopGlitz1) February 20, 2020

You Carry Your Bags

Kim: let’s make some sexy elevator kissing video Kanye: k, but you take that shit 😁 pic.twitter.com/hZDuAuSdiv — Hrad typu obytné věže (@kamo_bracho) February 20, 2020

Funny?

Lmaooo the way Kanye left Kim in the elevator 😩😂😂😂😂😂😂 — 🇯🇲💎 (@Qweennn_K) February 20, 2020

The couple may be enjoying their romantic break just after the beautiful Valentine's Day surprise but people want to see more chivalrous romance it seems. Kanye West took Kim on an exotic oceanside villa in Mexico for Valentine's Day.