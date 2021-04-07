Social media hottie, beauty mogul, reality television star, influencer and multiple business owner Kim Kardashian is officially a billionaire! Yes, according to an estimate from Forbes Kim K's net worth has shot up making her a part of the exclusive global list only one year after her younger sister Kylie Jenner slid off it. It is being said that Kim Kardashian has been able to manage her businesses well, especially her TV income and endorsement deals. Her newly gained title also includes a fair share of her two lifestyle brands. Kim Kardashian Soars Temperature By Sharing Her Bikini Pics on Instagram, Captions It 'Always Find Your Light'.

Kim Kardashian Net Worth

As per reports, Kim Kardashian's wealth jumped more than $200 million just since October, Forbes estimated, that Kim Kardashian's net worth spiked from $780 million last fall to $1 billion this spring, only five years after the magazine first reported she had made her first $51 million.

Kim Kardashian's Professional Life

The model runs her own clothing and beauty line. KKW Beauty was launched in 2017, often releasing cosmetic products in partnership with her four famous sisters that were heavily promoted through social media -- Kardashian West alone has 69.7 million Twitter followers and 213 million Instagram followers.

By 2018, the company was making about $100 million in revenue, according to Forbes, which has listed 2,775 billionaires in this year's rankings. The 40-year-old's most recent project, Skims, launched in 2019 to offer underwear and loungewear in the founder's signature minimalist style, a move that proved lucrative during the work-from-home era. Along with these, Kim Kardashian's huge social media platform itself works as an asset for her. She also stars on her own family reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Kim Kardashian Pic:

She has also been in the news lately for her new business venture along with sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, and their mother Kris Jenner. Even Kris Jenner recently said that her daughter Kim Kardashian is very focused on her work and is balancing life pretty well. Kim is currently undergoing separation with rapper Kanye West. Kim and Kanye together have four children - North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

