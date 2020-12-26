Well, well, well, looks like 2021 is off to a better start after Kingfisher, the king of good times shared its new edition of Kingfisher Calendar 2021. Fans are totally in love with the shoot snipped that captured photographer Atul Kasbekar with some of the most sizzling models, prepping for Calendar 2021. Kingfisher is known for its super HOT calendars that usually feature XXX-tra sexy models. This year’s calendar is the 19th edition and was shot down south, in God’s own country – Kerala, India. Vijay Mallya Shares Kingfisher Lockdown the King of Good Times Ad Video, Twitterati Asks ‘When Are You Coming Back to India?’ (Check Tweets).

The visually captivating journey is brought to life by celebrated photographer, Atul Kasbekar, who has been associated with Kingfisher Calendar since its inception. This year’s calendar features five gorgeous faces – Gehna Mahiarya, Kritika Babu, Anukreethy Vas, Adeline Castelino and Sumita Bhandari; and styled by the talented Allia Al Rufai; make-up by Manisha Fialkina and hairstylist Flavien Heldt.

Lasy year, the company has launched the popular calendar as an app that you can have on your phone and also download wallpapers. Well-known models and actresses have been featured on this hottest calendar of its kind. Right from Bollywood biggie, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif to super hot Nargis Fakhri have been featured on this calendar earlier. shot in Cape Town, South Africa and features several top models like Aditi Arya, Aishwarya Sushmita, Pooja Chopra and Zoya Afroz. Photographer Atul Kasbekar, once again behind the lenses has envisioned the shoot just perfectly.

