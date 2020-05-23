Vijay Mallya Shares Kingfisher Lockdown the King of Good Times Ad Video, Twitterati Asks ‘When Are You Coming Back to India?’ (Check Tweets)

Vijay Mallya Shares Kingfisher Lockdown Ad (Photo Credits: Screenshot/ @TheVijayMallya/ Twitter)

Whenever you hear Kingfisher’s “Oo La La La Le O,” it is mandatory for you to become nostalgic. The tune never fails to refresh your mood. So, when the ex-chairman of United Spirits, Vijay Mallya shared an ad of Kingfisher, The King of Good Times during the lockdown, netizens were bound to dive into their memory lane, especially with the tune of the theme song. But surprisingly, more than the song and the video ad, people were interested to know when Mallya is coming back to India. The Kingfisher music video ad was released as an anthem to build positive community spirit and convey that we are all in this together. Although, many lauded the virtual gathering of friends in the ad, some were interested in knowing when would the ex-businessman return back to his country. Vijay Mallya Extradition Case: UK High Court Dismisses Fugitive Indian Liquor Baron's Plea to File Appeal in Supreme Court.

With the sale of liquor being permitted in the country, Kingfisher beer brewed by the United Breweries Group, encourages people to catch up with friends and enjoy some beer, but over the screens. The video outlines the brand’s motto: “Times Change. Good Times Don’t. Divided by Screens. United by Kingfisher.” The clip featured the fun side of the lockdown in true Kingfisher style. It showcases how people are having fun in their homes, connecting with friends over screens. Vijay Mallya on India's Extradition Plea: Indian Govt Wants to 'Hang Me' in Election Year For More Votes.

Watch the Video of Kingfisher King of Good Times Ad:

The video shared by Mallya in the early hours today quickly gained traction on the social media platform. While many lauded the fun-filled ad, others questioned him if he will be back in the country, anytime soon.

'When Will You Be Back?' Asks Twitterati

Sir when are you coming to India ? everyone is missing you here. please come soon. — Sutlej Valley (@mars_monk1) May 23, 2020

When You Coming Home? Asks Another

घर कब आरहें हो दादा.??😂 — शिवा 🤠 (@ShivaA_K) May 23, 2020

Some Are Requesting Him to Come Back!

Sir plz come to India — Hashik (@Hashik87561693) May 23, 2020

If At All

Hustle and come back like you always do. — Sridhar (@sridharinvictus) May 23, 2020

Only Interest!

Sir aap india kab aa rahe h — VIKASH YADAV (@VIKASHY25964725) May 23, 2020

Vijay Mallya is an Indian fugitive ex-businessman. He is the subject of an extradition effort by the Government of India to bring him back from the United Kingdom to face charges of financial crimes, he is alleged in the country. He reportedly owes 17 Indian banks an estimated Rs 9,000 crore, and is accused of fraud and money laundering. Mallya continues to serve as chairman of United Breweries Group, which markets beer under the Kingfisher brand and owns various other brands of alcoholic beverages.