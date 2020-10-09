Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are two of the greatest football players of all time and watching them play together has been a dream for many fans of the sport. However, it has never happened although, the two greats have played against each other on several occasions. It is still unsure of when fans will be able to see both of them in the same team, however, one fan has come up with a unique way, for football faithful to enjoy the two playings together. Burglar Steals Cristiano Ronaldo’s Signed Juventus Jersey From His Madeira House, No Arrests Made.

A Twitter user named ‘@mkheatsinks’ has found a way to make Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to play together. The social media user used cutouts of the two footballers and stick it on the back window of his car. A cut out of soccer ball was attached to the rear wiper, and with the two footballers’ figure on either side of it, when played it looked like both players were passing the ball to each other.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were both involved in international action in the past few days with the Juventus star being involved in a goalless draw against Spain while the Barcelona skipper scored in Argentine’s crucial win over Ecuador in the opening game of the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers.

Both of the players are set to face each other once again for the first time since 2018 as Barcelona and Juventus have been drawn in the same group in the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 season. The first game between the sides will be played in Turin on October 28 with the return fixture scheduled on December 8 in Catalonia.

