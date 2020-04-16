Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo’s Interview and Salman-Aamir Khan’s Famous Dialogue From Andaz Apna Apna Mashup Will Leave You in Splits! Watch Funny Video

Messi and Ronaldo (Photo Credits: File Image)

In the world full of fake news, be a funny mashup video. We know it does not make sense, but not everything has to. Just like this mashup video. This super-crazy video where two all-time footballing greats, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo re-imagined as Prem Bhopali (Salman Khan) and Amar Amar Manohar (Aamir Khan) from Andaz Apna Apna! Can you believe it? Pretty darn hard for us. A video from last year’s UEFA awards night where we all fell head over heels with Messi and Ronaldo’s bromance (Ronaldo invited Messi over for dinner) is going viral again, but time around with a twist. (HINT: It has Andaz Apna Apna’s famous funny dialogue “Main Bhi Phenku, Aur Yeh Bhi Phenku”).

We all know dubbing is no big deal nowadays. And that is exactly what is making netizens ROFL hard. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo voices are Replaced with Salman and Aamir’s iconic characters from Rajkumar Santoshi-directed 1994 Bollywood film Andaz Apna Apna, and the outcome is hilarious. Every true-blue Bollywood fan would remember Salman and Aamir’s hilarious conversation from this classic film as their characters leave no stones unturned in bragging about themselves.

In this viral clip, we see Messi step into Prem’s shoes while Ronaldo becomes the new Amar. Their facial expressions match the dialogue inch-perfectly. It almost feels like the duo is mouthing those dialogues. Especially, with the kind of on-field rivalry, they have been sharing since forever. The video is pure gold if you love silliness. Because, there are tonnes of it.

Watch Video of Messi and Ronaldo As Prem and Amar

And Now, It's Time To Watch The OG

Meanwhile, Ronaldo and Messi are presently spending time with their families, respectively amid coronavirus quarantine. Argentinian star is also in the news over his alleged fall-out with Barcelona FC. As for Cristiano Ronaldo, he continues to be in the limelight for sharing adorable personal moments with his girlfriend and children.