Lockdown Love Story: Kanpur Man Falls in Love with a Poor Girl While Distributing Food to the Underprivileged, Gets Married to Her

Kanpur Man Falls in Love and Marries a Poor Girl While Distributing Food to the Underpriviledged (Photo Credits: Pixabay) Image Used For Representational Purposes Only

Lockdown love stories have to be the best ones, blooming amid unique circumstances. Imagine being in a pandemic and finding the love of your life in the most unexpected manner. Well, this man from UP, Kanpur did and his love story will definitely surprise you! A unique wedding took place in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh between a man who fell in love with a poor girl while distributing food on the pavement to the underprivileged people. The young man fell in love with a poor girl and finally decided to marry her.

Many people attended the wedding and social distancing was properly maintained here! Anil who drives a car of a social worker and property dealer Lalta Prasad used to go out to distribute food among the poor every day and that that is he met the girl Neelam who used to sit on the pavement under the bridge waiting for food amongst other beggars.

Everyday Anil would give her food and the conversation between bloomed. When Lalta Prasad came to know about this, he asked Anil to deliver food both times and the love story took off from there. Anil would cook food for Neelam himself and give it under the bridge. While sometimes it made the family angry with Anil and one day jokingly said that if he cares so much why doesn't he gets married to her! Lalta came to know about it from another social worker Dhaniram Panther and gathered information about Neelam. He found that Neelam's mother and father have lost their lives and her brother-in-law has abandoned her.

Soon Lalta Prasad and Dhaniram Panther talked to Anil's family and also to Neelam who had nothing to live for. So she used to sit in line with beggars on the pavement to eat during the lockdown. He persuaded Anil's father and got them both married. By the grace of God, both are happy.