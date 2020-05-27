Lockdown5 Funny Memes and Jokes Trend on Social Media, Netizens Use Humour As Shield to Combat Lockdown Extension Fear

#Lockdown5 Funny Memes (Photo Credits: @_yadav_himanshu/ Twitter)

The coronavirus lockdown 4.0 is nearing to end on May 31, 2020. But will it end on the said date? With the rising cases of coronavirus, the chances are that the limit of daily activities might continue, possibly with some easing measures. We are at Lockdown 4, and before any announcement of the extension, netizens and their fear always take over Twitter. It has nearly become a lockdown ritual for desi Twitterati to battle fear. As we near the deadline of Lockdown 4.0, netizens took to social media using humour as a shield to battle the fear of lockdown extension. #Lockdown5 is running as the top trends on Twitter, with people displaying their current situation, as they stress over another possible extension, amid the coronavirus crisis. Lockdown 5.0 Details Announced by MHA? Report Claiming to Have Details of Fifth Phase of Lockdown Fact-Checked by MHA.

The coronavirus cases is surging, every day. India now belongs to the list of top ten countries, significantly hit by COVID-19. There are no reports of lockdown extension yet, but some restrictions are possible in the upcoming days to contain the spread of the virus. Whether the lockdown is extended throughout the country or not, limitations on several activities are expected. Amid the tension, netizens try to ease the situation by sharing hilarious memes and jokes, about possible, #Lockdown5 in the country. The jokes are hilarious AF!

Lockdown 5?

Memes Say So!

Can't Take it Anymore!

Where everyone is talking about Lockdown 5 Me and my friends:-#Lockdown5 pic.twitter.com/glvRRHdRtb — Real Himanshu (@_yadav_himanshu) May 27, 2020

Really!

LOL

Netizens in Tears!

'Khandani Parampara'

#Lockdown5 Ek lockdown jayega to dusra lockdown aayega.. Lockdown to common people... pic.twitter.com/l1V52rYqvs — The Saffron Guy (@TheSaffronGuyy) May 27, 2020

Why God, Why?

Yes Please

Keeping the jokes aside, the nation is at crisis. The outbreak of coronavirus has impacted significantly on the lives of people. There is more than 1.5 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. The most affected cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Thane, Indore, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Surat and Kolkata have contributed to the huge number of cases so far.