Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
#StayHomeStaySafe

Lockdown to be Imposed Again? PIB Debunks Fake News, Here's The Truth Behind the Viral Post

Fact Check Team Latestly| Jun 14, 2020 06:12 PM IST
A+
A-
Lockdown to be Imposed Again? PIB Debunks Fake News, Here's The Truth Behind the Viral Post
Fake News of Lockdown to be Imposed Again (Photo Credits: PIB)

New Delhi, June 14: At a time when the country is battling the coronavirus pandemic, social media platforms including Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter among others are flooded with fake news and misinformation related to COVID-19 and lockdown. In a latest such case, a viral post which was doing rounds on social media platforms claimed that a strict lockdown will be reimposed again. The post also claimed that a few relaxations may be curbed from June 18, 2020.

Dismissing the false claims, a fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) stated that the viral message on social media claiming reimposition of a 'strict lockdown' is fake. "There is no such plan under consideration. Please Beware of Rumour mongers", the PIB tweet read. WhatsApp Post Claiming People Who Worked Between 1990 And 2020 Are Eligible to Get Rs 12 Lakh Goes Viral, PIB Fact Check Finds The Message Fake.

Here's the tweet by PIB:

Ever since the outbreak of coronavirus in India, social media platforms have been flooded with fake news. The government has advised readers not to believe in such fake rumours and misinformation and visit the official government websites for any such updates and information. In India, the COVID-19 tally increased to 3,20,922 on Sunday with 11, 929 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The COVID-19 death toll also mounted to 9,195 with an increase of 311 fatalities since Saturday morning.

Fact check

Lockdown to be Imposed Again? PIB Debunks Fake News, Here's The Truth Behind the Viral Post
Claim :

A viral message on social media claiming reimposition of strict Lockdown.

Conclusion :

PIB dismissed the claims and said that there is no such plan under consideration and advised people to beware of rumour mongers

Full of Trash
Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 06:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Coronavirus Coronavirus in India Coronavirus lockdown COVID 19 COVID-19 Lockdown Lockdown lockdown in india
You might also like
Nepal’s Upper House Endorses Proposal Seeking Consideration on Amendment Bill to Include the New Map in the Constitution: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 14, 2020
News

Nepal’s Upper House Endorses Proposal Seeking Consideration on Amendment Bill to Include the New Map in the Constitution: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 14, 2020
Odisha Shocker: Woman in Nuapada District Drags 100-Year-Old Mother on Charpoy to Claim Pension From Bank
News

Odisha Shocker: Woman in Nuapada District Drags 100-Year-Old Mother on Charpoy to Claim Pension From Bank
COVID-19 Peak in India Likely by Mid-November, Paucity of ICU Beds And Ventilators Feared: Study
News

COVID-19 Peak in India Likely by Mid-November, Paucity of ICU Beds And Ventilators Feared: Study
Never Give Up! Positive Thoughts and Quotes to Overcome Depression and Remember That Life is Beautiful!
Viral

Never Give Up! Positive Thoughts and Quotes to Overcome Depression and Remember That Life is Beautiful!
Passenger Dies on Board Air India Flight Operating Under Vande Bharat Mission From Lagos to Mumbai
News

Passenger Dies on Board Air India Flight Operating Under Vande Bharat Mission From Lagos to Mumbai
Mumbai: BEST Cuts Pay of Bus Drivers, Conductors For Absenteeism in Lockdown Period, Few Paid No Salary For May
News

Mumbai: BEST Cuts Pay of Bus Drivers, Conductors For Absenteeism in Lockdown Period, Few Paid No Salary For May
Real Madrid vs Eibar, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Football

Real Madrid vs Eibar, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Coronavirus Vaccine Update: China's Sinovac Biotech 90% Successful in Phase I and II Trials, Final Tests in Brazil
World

Coronavirus Vaccine Update: China's Sinovac Biotech 90% Successful in Phase I and II Trials, Final Tests in Brazil
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.16 73.39
Kolkata 77.05 69.23
Mumbai 82.10 72.03
Chennai 78.99 71.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement