Lockdown to be Imposed Again? PIB Debunks Fake News, Here's The Truth Behind the Viral Post

New Delhi, June 14: At a time when the country is battling the coronavirus pandemic, social media platforms including Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter among others are flooded with fake news and misinformation related to COVID-19 and lockdown. In a latest such case, a viral post which was doing rounds on social media platforms claimed that a strict lockdown will be reimposed again. The post also claimed that a few relaxations may be curbed from June 18, 2020.

Dismissing the false claims, a fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) stated that the viral message on social media claiming reimposition of a 'strict lockdown' is fake. "There is no such plan under consideration. Please Beware of Rumour mongers", the PIB tweet read. WhatsApp Post Claiming People Who Worked Between 1990 And 2020 Are Eligible to Get Rs 12 Lakh Goes Viral, PIB Fact Check Finds The Message Fake.

Here's the tweet by PIB:

Claim: A viral message on social media claiming reimposition of strict Lockdown. #PibFactCheck: #FakeNews. There is no such plan under consideration. Please Beware of Rumour mongers pic.twitter.com/Vn95HCrtTR — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 14, 2020

Ever since the outbreak of coronavirus in India, social media platforms have been flooded with fake news. The government has advised readers not to believe in such fake rumours and misinformation and visit the official government websites for any such updates and information. In India, the COVID-19 tally increased to 3,20,922 on Sunday with 11, 929 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The COVID-19 death toll also mounted to 9,195 with an increase of 311 fatalities since Saturday morning.

Fact check

Claim : A viral message on social media claiming reimposition of strict Lockdown. Conclusion : PIB dismissed the claims and said that there is no such plan under consideration and advised people to beware of rumour mongers Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 06:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).