Gurugram, August 10: A parrot with a blue patch on its head is giving company to the maintenance office staff of Gurugram’s Godrej Summit Society. The building office has now become a temporary home of the beautiful bird. The parrot is believed to be domesticated the way it responds. It has been identified as an Amazon Parrot.

According to a report published in The Indian Express, the housing society employees and residents spotted a unique-looking bird on the society premises, and the bird soon reached the area near the maintenance office. The guards of the society then carefully guided the bird. It then perched atop one of the desks in the office. Parrot Befriends Amazon Alexa, Plays Songs and Shops Online While Owner is Away.

The employees are making the bird feel comfortable. As per the report, initially, the bird was a bit jittery, but now it has become acquainted with the surroundings. “The Sultanpur Bird Sanctuary is a few kilometres away. It’s possible that the bird came from there. But the way it behaves with us, and it’s responses suggest it could be domesticated. We are hoping someone will come looking for it.,” reported the media house quoting one of the employees as saying. African Grey Parrot 'Sniper' From Mumbai Talks With Alexa and Calls His Owner.

The employees are refraining from switching on the fan as it would hurt the bird. The bird has now started to hop from files to the printers in the office. Though it nibbles everything, whatever is offered, the employees claimed that it liked Maggie and tea the most.

The bird has a silver ring on its foot, and the number 2019 is embedded on it. The parrot has green and red feathers. The employees used to keep windows and doors of the office shut so that the bird should not escape. An employee said that it might get attacked by stray animals if it escapes. Notably, Amazon Parrot is generally found in South America.

