As the spiritual fervour of the Magh Mela 2026 takes hold in Prayagraj, social media has found its new focal points. Two young women, Basmati and Ananda Radha Goswami, have become overnight sensations, drawing thousands of visitors to their modest stalls at the Sangam. Their sudden rise to fame has sparked widespread comparisons to Monalisa Bhosle, the "Mahakumbh Girl" who dominated headlines during the 2025 Mahakumbh for her striking features and simple lifestyle. Mahakumbh Viral Girl Monalisa Bhosle Shares Wholesome BTS Moments From Her Latest Romantic Song ‘Dil Jania’ (Watch Video).

Viral Faces of Magh Mela 2026

The Magh Mela is traditionally known for its religious significance and the millions who gather for a holy dip. However, this year, the digital spotlight has shifted toward local vendors. Basmati and Ananda have emerged as the stars of the event, with videos of their daily lives at the Mela grounds garnering millions of views across social media platforms.

Meet Basmati, the 'New Monalisa'

Basmati, who travelled to the Mela for the holy dip, eventually set up a small stall selling neem twigs (datun) and flower garlands. Her natural appearance and "kajal-lined eyes" have led netizens to label her the "New Monalisa." Similarly, Annanda has captured public attention for her poise and simplicity, becoming a frequent subject for vloggers and photographers navigating the crowded riverbanks.

Basmati Steals the Spotlight at Magh Mela 2026, Goes Viral

Meet Magh Mela 2026 Viral Girl Ananda

Annanda from Bengal has similarly found herself at the centre of the viral girl trend, defining this year's Mela. Known for her calm demeanour and bright smile, she has become a fixture in the content produced by digital creators documenting the sights of Prayagraj. Her presence at the Mela grounds has added a human-interest layer to the religious reporting of the event. ‘The Diary of Manipur’: Mahakumbh Viral Sensation Monalisa Bhosle Begins Uttarakhand Shoot for Bollywood Debut Film, Shares First Look and Behind-the-Scenes Moments (Watch Video).

Bengal’s Ananda Goes Viral at Magh Mela 2026

Parallels to Mahakumbh 2025’s Monalisa Bhosle

The phenomenon mirrors the 2025 story of Monalisa Bhosle, a 16-year-old girl from Indore who became a national sensation while selling Rudraksha beads and garlands at the Mahakumbh. Monalisa’s amber eyes and natural beauty turned her into an icon of the festival, eventually leading to film offers and music video appearances.

