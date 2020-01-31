Michigan Woman Slips Into Freezing Water While Fishing, Netizens Body Shame Her as Rescue Video Goes Viral

Woman falls in icy water (Photo Credits: Macomb County Sheriff's Office Facebook)

A scary video of a woman being rescued after she fell into icy cold water while fishing has gone viral on social media platforms. She slipped into the icy lake in Michigan and got stuck in the freezing water for 15 minutes until help arrived. But the sad part of the story is that after the video of the rescue went viral, trolls are body-shaming her. Korisa Miller shared the video of the incident on social media to raise awareness of the dangers associated with ice fishing. However, the comments section soon began to be flooded with people calling her 'fat' and asking why she was not dressed 'properly'. Chinese Toddler's Head Gets Stuck In A Tea Kettle; Video Of Firefighters Rescuing The Child Goes Viral.

After Korisa slipped into the water, her friends Melissa Kozlowski, tried to pull her up but couldn't so they began to scream garnering the attention of two fishermen, Joe and Mark. But as they couldn't, they alerted the police. The fishermen held her hand so that she did not drown in water. The deputy along with the Harrison Fire Department, Miller arrived and rescued her. Brave Iowa Police Officers Catch 3 Children Dropped From 3rd Floor of Burning Apartment; Watch Viral Video of the Heroic Rescue.

Talking about the trolls who fat-shamed her on social media, she told Detroit Free Press, "After going through such a traumatic experience and I almost died, this is what people have to say. I just think these people have no conscience anymore. People have no idea that I used to be 400 pounds and now I am the way I am. I have a lot of people that have my back but I also wanted to go and speak for myself too. Shame on people like that. I am glad I am alive and share my story. This isn’t going to stop me from doing what I love. So the Haters are going to hate and it isn’t going to get me because of my story someone will not make that mistake."

Cops Save Woman Who Fell Into Water While Fishing:

Body camera footage from the deputy rushing out of the car with equipment to rescue the woman. He can be seen trying to pull her out but fails in the first attempt and fortunately succeeds the second time. Following the incident, she took to Facebook thanking everyone who saved her and supported her. And talking to trolls, she said that she is 'happy in her own skin'.

Here is The Facebook Post:

According to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Paul Walker, the temperature in the region was around 35 degrees Fahrenheit coupled with 17 mph winds, slight snow and freezing drizzle. After the fall, Korisa had frostbitten toes and a sore shoulder. She has advised people on social media to always fish with a partner and to wear footwear that doesn't slip off easily.