Mohammed Shami’s Wife Hasin Jahan Wears Sexy Lace Lingerie With Pinstripe Blazer For a Hot Video, Warns People to 'Get Ready to Burn and Scratch'

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami’s estranged wife Hasin Jahan has issued a warning and no it's not directed (just) to her ex-husband. Yep, Hasin Jahan is back in the limelight and how. The 40-year-old in her latest Instagram post is seen shooting for a racy video. And Hasin in this BTS video is looking hot as hell. The glamorous cricketer wife is seen flaunting her rock-solid abs in sexy black lace lingerie that she has teamed up with a pinstripe blazer. Hasin Jahan is looking every inch a glam diva in this sexy ensemble. However, what makes the video more eye-catching is the caption posted along with it. Mohammed Shami Follows More Women on TikTok, Alleges His Estranged Wife Hasin Jahan in Viral Facebook Post.

“Get ready to burn🔥 and scratch🥵#तैयार हो जाओ जलने 🔥के लिए और खुजलाने🥵 के लिए #hasinjahanentertainment #hasinjahanfam #hasinjahanfun #starhasinjahan #mirchihasinjahan #firehasinjahan #👈👈💃💃😜😜🤣🤣,” writes Hasin Jahan. Now, we do not know what to make of the caption, but the hashtags used seem to say a lot about Hasin’s confidence. She indeed looks smouldering hot, especially with the song “mujhe toh teri lat lag gayi” that plays in the background. However, not everyone seems to be happy about Hasin Jahan’s bold photoshoot.

Here's Hasin Jahan's Sexy Video on Instagram

The comment section is full of negative remarks to outright hate comments. Netizens have slammed Hashin Jahan for posting a sexy, seductive video in risqué outfit in the holy month of Ramzan. Ramadan or Ramazan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection, and community. And among many do’s and don’ts or Ramadan etiquettes is to avoid wearing revealing or tight clothes, and that one must wear respectful clothing during this period.

A user commented, “Thodi maryada rakhiye ramzan me”. Another one writes, “रमजान का महीना तोबा करो”. One more comment reads, “Ramzan me to ruk jaa...” and there are many, many such remarks below this behind-the-scenes video. Many are also slamming the model for ruining Mohammed Shami’s life. Remember, she had accused him of domestic violence, adultery, and many other serious allegations.

Earlier, this month, in an Instagram live session with teammate Rohit Sharma, Indian pace sensation Mohammed Shami had opened up about the darkest moments of his life when he had thought of committing suicide thrice. He said after his injury in the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup he almost took 18 months to get back on the field and those days were the darkest. It was during the same time, Hasin Jahan accused Shami of domestic violence.