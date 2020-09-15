In a shocking incident a Malaysian student who had lost his phone, got it back with full of selfies and videos of monkeys. 20-year-old Zackrydz Rodzi said that his phone was stolen but there was no sign of robbery, so he did not know what exactly happened. Speaking to BBC, he said that he woke up mid-morning on Saturday and realised that his phone was gone. The other day, Rodzi's father had seen the monkey sitting outside the house. And when he again called the phone, they heard it ringing and found it in a muddy puddle under a tree. On checking the phone, Rodzis found many photos of monkeys in it. These Penguins in Antarctica Taking Selfie on Camera Reminds us of Monkey Who Did The Same.

In footage acquired by BBC, the monkey can be seen trying to eat a phone and the timestamp shows that it was the same day when the phone went missing. There were some blurry photos and also that of trees. Pictures of photos were shared on Twitter by Rodzi which also includes an upside-down selfie of the monkey. In the past too, monkeys have done similar acts. In 2011, Naruto, a six-year-old macaque who lives in the Tangkoko Reserve on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, took photos using a camera left unattended by British photographer David Slater.

Photos 'Taken' by Monkey:

Something yang korang takkan jumpa setiap abad. Semalam pagi tido bangun bangun tengahari phone hilang. Cari cari satu rumah geledah sana sini semua takde then last last jumpa casing phone je tinggal bawah katil tapi phonenya takde. Sambung bawah. pic.twitter.com/0x54giujnY — z (@Zackrydz) September 13, 2020

While it started as a fun fight on who owns the copyright of the photos, it later culminated into a legal battle with animal rights organisation getting into it. Three years later, the court ruled in his favour as the animal rights group cannot act as a legal guardian in such matters.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 15, 2020 08:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).