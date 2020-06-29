The coronavirus lockdown may have been relaxed even in places with a higher number of cases like Mumbai, the number of COVID-19 patients is only increasing. But last night, Sunday, Mumbai Police shared an important message, in the wittiest way saying "We know a spot" for your car if you travel beyond 2 km of your own house amid the coronavirus pandemic. The official statement says that vehicles are not allowed beyond a two-kilometre radius of their residence. It must only happen in the cases of essential services, or if you're travelling to go to your workplace otherwise your vehicle can be impounded. This caused "We know a spot" to trend on Twitter in no time after Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh tweeted out, "Driving Past 2 kms of your place of residence for fun? We know a spot of your car," taking a dig at people who plan on breaking the rules. Check Tweet:

Driving past 2 kms of your place of residence for ‘fun’? 'We know a spot' for your car. — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) June 28, 2020

The Police's official guidelines indicate that "Movement beyond 2 Km is permitted only for attending office or medical emergencies". If your vehicle is found breaching the guidelines and wandering over 2 km from your local areas without a valid reason, it would be "compulsorily impounded". Mumbai Police's new set of guidelines urges citizens to "act responsibly". Mumbai Police Urges Mumbaikars Not to Move Beyond 2 Km Radius of Their Homes to Curb Spread of COVID-19.

But citizens of Mumbai violated the rules of phase-wise unlocking as Mumbai Police also tweeted out that "Over 7000 citizens violated the rules of phase-wise unlocking by taking their vehicles out for non-official/non-medical/non-emergency reasons on 28 June. We hope that Mumbaikars will join hands with us by respecting the norms & ensure that the city unlocks responsibly". Check tweet:

Over 7000 citizens violated the rules of phase-wise unlocking by taking their vehicles out for non-official/non-medical/non-emergency reasons on 28 June. We hope that Mumbaikars will join hands with us by respecting the norms & ensure that the city unlocks responsibly. pic.twitter.com/gizULltQ8c — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 28, 2020

The guidelines also read, "Visit to markets, salons, barber shops etc. shall be restricted to those within a radius of two km from residence only. Movement outside this radius for shopping etc. is strictly prohibited. Similarly, an outdoor movement for the purpose of exercise is strictly restricted to open spaces within a radius of two km from place of residence". A night curfew currently is being followed in Mumbai, and the Police note adds that no movement, except for essential activities, will not be allowed between 9:00 pm and 5:00 am.

