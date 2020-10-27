In an important discovery of water outside our planet Earth, NASA discovered traces of it on the lunar surface. NASA's Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) confirmed that that it has found water on the sunlit surface of the Moon. As per the findings, the water may be distributed across the lunar surface. No sooner did this news came up, netizens showed their excitement to leave the planet and move to the moon! The update of water on moon has got some of the best and funny reactions from everyone online. From GIFs of leaving this planet to funny takes on the new finding, people have given some hilarious reactions out of excitement. There were similar funny meme reactions when there was an update of traces of life on Venus.

As per NASA's press release, "SOFIA has detected water molecules (H2O) in Clavius Crater, one of the largest craters visible from Earth, located in the Moon’s southern hemisphere." NASA had given an idea on the previous day about making some exciting discovery about the moon but not many would have guessed the lunar surface to hold water. And now common people are excited as they make plans to go reside on the moon since Earth has been a mess, more so observed in this year. Netizens gave out some funniest reactions in the form of GIFs and jokes to explain their happiness at this latest discovery. NASA Offers Rs 7.5 Lakh to Engineering Students to Help Them Harvest Water on Moon and Mars, Here's How to Apply.

Check Funny Reactions of Water on Moon Discovery:

Time to Leave the Planet

There's water on the moon. I'm outta here. pic.twitter.com/DmyIuXG47l — Lee Again 🐩 (@leeoncemore) October 26, 2020

Others Have Arrived!

Me and my pals showing up on the moon to drink that fuggin water pic.twitter.com/9bCfUpK4Oa — Parma Violence (@g3mmaoh) October 27, 2020

Took Too Long

NASA scientists finding water on the moon right now is some gold star level of procrastination. — Ella Zee 🌈👑 (@EllaZee5) October 26, 2020

HAHAHA

news: THERE'S WATER ON THE MOON the astronaut who forgot his water bottle there: pic.twitter.com/9ig9FLYelV — Trajudy (@mightnotmakeitt) October 26, 2020

The Moon Right Now

NASA: “we found water on the moon; not sure yet if we can use it as a resource” The moon: pic.twitter.com/0trB4LC3vd — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) October 26, 2020

Moon is Vibing

So moon's got water on it? pic.twitter.com/i6HOn4m2tq — Skeleton Empress💀 (@bethecrayon) October 26, 2020

Dolphins Are Ready Too

Dolphins have just heard that there's water on the moon and are making the right call... pic.twitter.com/ZcxGU59ecI — Luke Carter (@Hundstrasse) October 27, 2020

Well...

NASA have found three holes on the moon with water in. Well, well, well. — joe (@mutablejoe) October 26, 2020

People have reacted in the funniest ways on this important discovery. SOFIA has found that water is present in some craters of the moon at its high southern latitudes. As per NASA, the water is present between 100 to 400 parts per million, or roughly equivalent to a 12-ounce bottle of water.

Here's a Video That Explains Water Discovery on Moon:

Further research is required to learn more details on the water finding. More SOFIA flights are planned in future to follow up on this initial discovery. This will also help the scientists to examine if the water can extracted as a use of resource later on. Meanwhile, netizens have already pinned their hopes on leaving the planet to settle on the moon.

