Did anyone have aliens in 2020 on their list? As people make a list of all weird things happening around the world this year, a new scientific finding reveals possibility of life on Venus. For years, scientists have been curiously studying the red planet Mars for any signs of alien life. But recent finding by scientists detected traces of phosphine gas in the acidic clouds of Venus. This is touted as a potential sign of life, some kind of microbes living in the sulfuric acid-laden clouds of the planet. Enthusiasts into outer space are joyous while some have taken to making funny memes and jokes on discovering aliens. Netizens are making jokes on finding life on planet other than Mars.

Phosphine gas is associated with microbial life on Earth. It is one of the most foul-smelling gases found in places like pond slime. It is also created by anaerobic organisms, including bacteria and microbes. So it is considered to be an excellent sign of life, but at the same time, the surface of Venus is very hot and acidic, so it will make the conditions of living very difficult. But scientists did study other other possibilties like volcanoes, lightning, meteorities falling the atmosphere but none of them looked concrete, which leaves life! Soon after the news came out, people reacted with funny memes and jokes on how it would look like. UFO and Alien Invasion Funny Memes Trend Online: Netizens Make Hilarious Jokes on 'What More in 2020?' After Pentagon Releases Video of UAP.

Check The Funny Memes Here:

HAHAHA

Making it Colour Appropriate!

Mars Be Like...

Scientists detect potential signs of extraterrestrial life on Venus. *Meanwhile Mars: pic.twitter.com/K9kOBDgQPW — Kisslay Jha🇮🇳 (@TrollerBabua) September 14, 2020

Looney Tunes Has Joined In

zoom in to see those signs of life on Venus pic.twitter.com/PlN694NRjW — Looney Tunes (@WBLooneyTunes) September 14, 2020

The Life on Venus

life on Venus be like: pic.twitter.com/5k1hlWcx2z — Jasmine 🌌🔭 (@astro_jaz) September 14, 2020

Oops!

What In The Hell Is That?

*Scientists have found traces of life on venus * pic.twitter.com/xov3TOvLtV — Zak (@AdamZak8899) September 14, 2020

Life Sitting on The Hot Planet Like...

Venus is the closest planet to Earth and now there are new ways to look at it and study in more detail. Although the complete determination of phosphine to life is not yet made but people on the internet are excited.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 15, 2020 03:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).