Every year, National Grandparents Day 2020 is celebrated in the United States on September 13. Grandparents Day is celebrated each year on the first Sunday after Labor Day. National Grandparents Day holiday celebrated in various countries. If you have been lucky enough to spend your childhood in the arms of you grandparents aka dada dadi, nana, nani, you probably know what a blessing having them in life is. It is extremely fun and peaceful to be with your grandparents. Let's take a look at 5 reasons that will make you beleive that grandparents are a blessing!

Nani ki Kahaniyan

Remember the time all you waited for all day is for it to get dark outside so you could snuggle in with nahi who would tell the best stories? These stories are usually fun and enlightening at the same time

Dadi ke Nuskhe

Whether it is a mild cold or a major flu, you know that somehow your dadi will come up with some amazingly healthy and natural home remedies that tend to work.

Money aka Shagun

Remember the time you went to your grandparents house and returned with money and a satisfied tummy?! This is surely one thing we adult miss a lot!

Delicious Food

Grandparents can never let you go hungry. For them we're never fed enough and are always underweight.

Protection From Mom and Dad

You know that as long as you are around your grandparents, your parents can't scold you because they have your back?! They will let anything happen but won't see mom or dad scolding you, even for the appropriate reason.

Well, all this is making us go hug our grandparents, you do it too. Just let them know how thankful you are and how you'll need their blessings forever

