Happy National Press Day to all those working in the field of media and reporting. Amid the festive celebrations of Diwali 2020, November 16 marks the observance of National Press Day in India. This day commemorates the establishment of the Press Council of India. Formed in 1966, the Press Council keeps a check on the quality of reportage by the Indian press. On this day, some netizens have taken to social media to extend their greetings, wishes and messages to all journalists and people of journalism profession. We too have gathered some of National Press Day 2020 wishes and images shared online along with quotes, greetings and messages. #NationalPressDay is among the top trends on Twitter today.

The Press is considered as the fourth estate. So it holds immense power in influencing public opinion and bringing news to all citizens. At a time when fake news spreads so fast on social media, the press has the responsibility of providing important and real fact-based news to the public. Usually, a lot of events, workshops and programmes are held in spreading awareness about the role of Press in society. Similarly, people are sharing quotes, images, photos and messages to send virtual wishes of National Press Day to everyone. Powerful Quotes And Thoughts to Inspire Budding Journalists In Every Form of Media.

Check Some Tweets and Wishes of National Press Day:

Greetings to all Mediapersons

Greetings to all mediapersons on the occasion of National Press Day. I salute all journalists who have stood for honest, responsible and unbiased journalism. #NationalPressDay pic.twitter.com/fLmAvMHaah — Purnesh Modi (@purneshmodi) November 16, 2020

Salute to All Media People

Greetings to all the journalists on #NationalPressDay. Free media plays a key role in upholding the democratic values of the nation by keeping the citizens informed & empowering them. I salute the mediapersons who risked their lives to bring us the news even during the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/BkAvaGdEzE — Jay Galla (@JayGalla) November 16, 2020

Free Press is Important to Democracy

A free press is the cornerstone of a vibrant democracy. My greetings to all friends in the media on #NationalPressDay. I appreciate the hardwork of our media, especially the reporters and camerapersons, who tirelessly work on the ground. pic.twitter.com/IZo2Jw967Z — Pranajit Singha Roy (@Pranajitsinghar) November 16, 2020

Fourth Pillar of Democracy

Media is 4th pillar of democracy after d Executive, d Legislature, & d Judiciary. Institutions lose their prominence under majoritarianism. Media has vital role to play by questioning Govt & reporting TRUTH w/o any bias or pressure. Salute to brave journalists#NationalPressDay pic.twitter.com/bakdxEca9o — Raza Khan (@Raza_AKhan) November 16, 2020

The Torch of Press

Warm wishes to all my brothers & sisters of the media fraternity on #NationalPressDay. Hold high the torch of freedom and truth, because that is what shall steer the nation through these dark and difficult times. pic.twitter.com/KwCja9EAA7 — Niranjan Patnaik (@NPatnaikOdisha) November 16, 2020

Best Wishes to All

The responsibility of making citizens aware in a democracy is on the "press", the fourth pillar of democracy. The press has been instrumental in raising the voice of the people to the top. My best wishes to all reporters and media personnel on the #NationalPressDay pic.twitter.com/eigc4ocJyL — 𝐒𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐲𝐚𝐬𝐢 𝐋𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐚𝐫 | শ্রেয়শী লস্কর (@ShreyasiINC) November 16, 2020

You too can share these quotes, images and wishes with everyone on social media for National Press Day. To all the media professionals who are continuously working throughout the pandemic tirelessly, wishing you all Happy National Press Day!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 16, 2020 12:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).