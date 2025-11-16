National Press Day is an annual event that is celebrated in India on November 16 to honour the free and responsible press in India. The day marks the foundation of the Press Council of India (PCI) in 1966, which serves as a watchdog of journalistic ethics and ensures that the media remains independent and unbiased. Established as an independent body, the PCI’s primary role is to ensure that the press maintains high standards of journalism while remaining free from external influences. This year, National Press Day 2025 falls on Sunday, November 16.

The media is said to be the fourth pillar of democracy, playing a crucial role in shaping public opinion, driving development, and holding power to account. National Press serves as a reminder of the responsibilities journalists carry in delivering truthful, fair, and ethical reporting in an ever-evolving media landscape. In this article, let's know more about National Press Day 2025 date, history and the significance of this day.

National Press Day 2025 Date

National Press Day 2025 falls on Sunday, November 16.

National Press Day History

The Press Council of India (PCI) was first established in 1966 under the Indian Press Council Act, 1965, following the recommendations of the First Press Commission. National Press Day marks the day the Press Council of India began its operations in 1966. The idea for the Council was first proposed by the First Press Commission in 1956, which emphasised the need to protect press freedom and promote ethical reporting. Since its formation, the PCI has played a crucial role in safeguarding the independence of the press, even holding authority over state actions to ensure that the media can operate without fear or interference.

Its primary objectives were to preserve press freedom and maintain high standards of journalism in India. However, the Council was dissolved during the Emergency in 1975, and a new Act, the Press Council Act, 1978, re-established the PCI in 1979, reaffirming its role as a quasi-judicial body with statutory authority. The Council consists of a Chairman (usually a retired Supreme Court judge) and 28 members, including journalists, media owners, and representatives from Parliament, education, law, and literature.

National Press Day Significance

National Press Day is celebrated every year in India to highlight the key role of a free and responsible press in society and to recognise its vital contributions of media. As a powerful tool for progress, it is essential that the press remains free from bias and upholds its duty to inform and educate the masses. For years, the media has been at the forefront, safeguarding the interests of millions and fostering transparency. Hence, National Press Day is a day to acknowledge the important role of the press in upholding democracy, promoting transparency, and empowering citizens with information.

This day symbolises a free and responsible press, central to democracy. This day is commemorated through various activities, including the National Awards for Excellence in Journalism and the release of a Souvenir.

