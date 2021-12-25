Cemo Basen is a well-known social media personality who has made a name for himself as an influencer and performer. Cemo became famous overnight when a few of his films went viral, and he had no idea how many people were following him and appreciating his work. He is currently a well-known figure on social media. Everything had taken him by surprise, but he was also proud and grateful to everyone who had helped him. Cemo was born in Dubai on February 19, 1989. Mohammad Qasim is his true name. Cemo Basen was presented to him in the UK by his Polish friend Haina.

His life had been marred by difficulties and poverty. His parents decided to go to Southeast Asia. However, they were not so fortunate, and they began tailoring in the surrounding neighbourhood. Cemo, on the other hand, was fortunate to have wonderful teachers who paid his fees and provided him with stationery. Cemo finished his degree in the field of information technology and returned to Dubai to look for work. He had greater obligations as the family's oldest kid, and he prioritised making his family's situation satisfactory over chasing his desire. He relocated to the United States to pursue his dreams of becoming an actor once their financial situation had stabilised. He frequently claims that Johnny Depp is his guru and that he used to watch his film "Pirates of the Caribbean Sea." Cemo was initially cautious to post stuff on social media since he wasn't expecting trolling or negative feedback. His pals, however, were aware of his talent and placed a wager with him, which he lost, and in the end, he shared his video on social media.

Vlada and Darya, two of his closest friends and key members of his team, are Ukrainian. Cemo makes an effort to include South Asian culture in his videos. His sole purpose in life is to amuse and motivate others. Being an influencer has become a huge part of his life, and he gets giddy every time he uploads a video. Cemo was given the chance to run for Mr. DC Pegeant in 2022. He was unsure of his modelling abilities and lacked expertise. He agreed to participate after meeting with Jeananne Roberts (Mrs DC 2021).

He devised a nutrition plan and began working out at the gym in order to get the required physics for the competition. He was also cast in the Netflix series "Circle" in the United Kingdom, but he was unable to travel due to personal circumstances, but he attempted to return to the game. He had also been finalised for the cast of the new season of "Stranger Things." "Lanistar," a polymorphic payment card for individuals who understand that influence is the only cash that matters, is the most exciting and fascinating chance for him. Cemo is one of the "Lanistar" influencers who is supporting and promoting it.

Cemo is constantly emphasising to his supporters the importance of not comparing their work to that of others. Maintaining your assets and working hard will ensure their success. His childhood was traumatic and full of poverty, but he now strives to keep his passion and work hard for his dreams. All that matters to him now are his ambitions and profession.