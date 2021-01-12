Happy National Youth Day! Did you know today is observed as one? January 12 marks the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, an Indian monk who emerged as one of the inspirational youth icons. So today marks the observance of National Youth Day or Rashtriya Yuva Diwas. It is to inspire the young generation to work for the betterment of their society, learn from the teachings and philosophy of Swami Vivekananda. On this day, naturally people share across wishes and messages of Swami Vivekananda Jayanti along with his quotes and images. This morning, #NationalYouthDay, #SwamiVivekananda, #SwamiVivekanandaJayanti are on the top trends on Twitter with tweets, messages and wishes for Youth Day or Yuva Diwas 2021.

Swami Vivekananda has played an instrumental role in motivating the youth of India and across the world. The great spiritual leader had strong faith in the power of the youth and their capabilities in nation building. National Youth Day celebrates the abilities of the younger generation, encouraging them to achieve greater heights. On similar lines, netizens are sharing Swami Vivekananda quotes, images with motivational wishes and messages for National Youth Day. We too have some Swami Vivekananda’s HD images, inspiring quotes, and greetings that can be used for Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and other social media posts.

Check Tweets on National Youth Day and Swami Vivekananda Jayanti:

The Secret of Success

Infinite patience, infinite purity and infinite perseverance are the secret of success in a good cause - Swami Vivekanand#NationalYouthDay #SwamiVivekanandJayanti pic.twitter.com/npUULgn1li — Ps Rajput (@psrajput1729) January 12, 2021

Inspirational Quotes in Hindi

Golden Lines

On the 158th Birth Anniversary of #SwamiVivekananda Golden Lines By स्वामी विवेकानंद "You have to grow from the inside out. None can teach you, none can make you spiritual. There is no other teacher but your own soul"#NationalYouthDay pic.twitter.com/7asFh7a9FO pic.twitter.com/U5KczgzWDk — ј ⓐ ℕ ⓜ ⓐ ј ⓐ ｙ (@Janmajaymandal7) January 12, 2021

Youths are Gems

Youth is gem to every nation, we can progress if our youth can progress, on this #NationalYouthDay let's help youth in their way to progress — Spardhaa Goenka (@SpardhaaGoenka) January 12, 2021

Sharing His Quotes

The world is the great gymnasium where we come to make ourselves strong. - Swami Vivekananda#SwamiVivekanandaJayanti #SwamiVivekanandaJayanti pic.twitter.com/Fm7NuMJqeE — Sukeerthi Ganiga (@sukeerthisg126) January 12, 2021

Tributes to Swami Vivekananda

Pay my tributes to the idol of every youth #SwamiVivekananda Ji on his 158th birth anniversary & Wishing Happy #NationalYouthDay to all. 🙏🙏💐💐#SwamiVivekanandaJayanti pic.twitter.com/YOWyJGurhM — Anit Ghosh (@Indianit07) January 12, 2021

Youth Icon

Youth is the strength of a country who contributes towards its development and has the immense power to form the backbone of a nation. Swami Vivekananda propagated the same principles. Several events are held on this day to empower the young guns to do that. Happy National Youth Day 2021!

