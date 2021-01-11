Swami Vivekananda Quotes: It will be the 158th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, this year, on January 12, i.e., Tuesday. Born as Narendranath Datta, Swami Vivekananda is widely regarded as a youth icon in India and worldwide. His birth anniversary is also celebrated as National Youth Day in India. Vivekananda's thoughts, teachings, and learnings still resonate with the youth of the country. People magnificently celebrate Swami Vivekananda Jayanti globally. They share Swami Vivekananda's quotes and messages with their loved ones, in remembrance of the great soul. If you are finding the most popular Swami Vivekananda's teachings and quotes, then look no further, as we have it covered for you. We bring you're the top-trending and most famous quotes of Swami Vivekananda that will awaken your inner wisdom.

Arise, Awake and Do Not Stop Until the Goal Is Reached.

You Have To Grow From the Inside Out. None Can Teach You, None Can Make You Spiritual. There Is No Other Teacher but Your Own Soul.

You Cannot Believe in God Until You Believe in Yourself.

We Are What Our Thoughts Have Made Us; So Take Care About What You Think. Words Are Secondary. Thoughts Live; They Travel Far.

All the Powers in the Universe Are Already Ours. It Is We Who Have Put Our Hands Before Our Eyes and Cry That It Is Dark.

The World Is the Great Gymnasium Where We Come To Make Ourselves Strong.

Truth Can Be Stated in a Thousand Different Ways, yet Each One Can Be True.

External Nature Is Only Internal Nature Writ Large.

All Differences in This World Are of Degree, and Not of Kind, Because Oneness Is the Secret of Everything.

If Money Help a Man To Do Good to Others, It Is of Some Value; but if Not, It Is Simply a Mass of Evil, and the Sooner It Is Got Rid of, the Better.

Swami Vivekananda was a founder of the Ramakrishna Mission and Ramakrishna Math. He is believed to be one of the central figures in Indian history who revived Hinduism in India. He died at a very young age of 39 at Belur Math. Vivekananda left behind an unmatchable legacy.

Swami Vivekananda was also a polarising figure, a thorn in the British Raj's flesh during their reign in India. Vivekananda's clarity of thoughts and his philosophy of Modern Vedanta and Raja Yoga impressed many. So much so, that his thoughts and messages are still relevant in the 21st century.

