The Bengaluru incident saw another turn in its event. Two days after the content creator, Hitesha Chandranee posted a video, alleging that a Zomato delivery agent attacked her, there evolved a different version of the story that divided social media users. The accused Kamaraj said that he was beaten with shoes, and that the woman ‘hit her nose with her own ring.’ Now another interview of Hitesha came into the limelight, where she repeatedly insisted that she “never hit him,” and was instead harassed by the delivery executive. The video is now gaining a lot of attention on the internet, adding more concern to the alleged incident.

Hitesha ordered food from Zomato, but alleged that the delivery was not on time, posted a series of videos on social media claiming that the executive misbehaved with her, and hit her, leaving her nose badly injured and bleeding. The food delivery giant issued a statement apologising for the event, and also temporarily suspended the alleged harassor, Kamaraj. But the delivery agent refuted the allegations and told The News Minute that it was Hitesha who hit herself on the nose with her finger ring.

This divided social media users. Now another interview video surfaced online, where Hitesha can be seen insisting that she was harassed by the delivery agent. Speaking to NDTV, the social media influencer said, “The moment I asked him (Kamaraj) whether Zomato had told him anything about cancelling the order or waiving the charges, he was very rude. He said ‘Ma’am, I have no idea, please don’t waste my time. Give me my money and let me go.” She added when he shouted, Hitesha tried to shut the door, but he pushed against it, reached in, grabbed the order and left.

“I told him you can't do this. Then he punched me. It happened within two minutes. I couldn't understand what was happening. He ran to the lift...I didn't know my nose was bleeding. When I gathered myself, I went after him and stopped him. He hit me again and, as the lift wouldn't shut, pushed me and ran down the stairs,” she further said to the report.

Watch the Video:

Both noted that there was no CCTV camera. Meanwhile, Zomato co-founder, Deepinder Goyal responded to the altercation and said that the company is covering Hitesha’s medical expenses and Kamaraj’s legal expenses.

