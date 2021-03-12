A video went massively viral on social media, and has been the talk since then. Hitesha Chandranee, a makeup and fashion social media influencer in Bengaluru, posted a video earlier this week accusing a Zomato delivery executive of assaulting her, which left her nose bleeding. In no time, the clip was surfaced on social media platforms. The food delivery giant was quick to take action against the delivery boy as well, and he was arrested. However, the person in question, named Kamaraj, has denied all her claims. In a latest report, the delivery boy narrated his side of the story, refuting the blames of the Bengaluru woman. He even went on saying that it she who “hit her nose with her own ring,” which caused it to bleed.

Hitesha ordered food from Zomato, but alleged that she did not get the delivery on time. She posted a series of videos, claiming that when he asked the delivery boy to wait as she was speaking to the customer care requesting her order to be cancelled, the man lost his cool and punched her on the face, leaving her nose badly injured and bleeding. After the incident, Zomato released an official statement, apologising to Hitesha for her traumatic experience and the man in question was arrested.

Watch the Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HITESHA | Beauty Influencer (@hiteshachandranee)

However, the delivery executive Kamaraj, refutes the allegations made by the social media influencer. He told The News Minute that Hitesha has been rude since the start. Even though he apologised because of the late delivery, there were traffic jams and roadblocks; she insisted that the order has to be delivered within 45-50 minutes. Kamaraj further alleged that Hitesha took the food and refused to pay for the order. Fearing that he will lose money, he pleaded to pay for the order.

“At this point, she called me a ‘slave’ and then she started shouting ‘What can you do?’ In the meantime, Zomato support told me that they have cancelled the order from their end based on her request and I asked her to return the food but she did not cooperate,” he was quoted in the media outlet. He then decided to leave the apartment building without taking the food, to avoid further arguments. At this time, she allegedly started to use swearwords in Hindi and threw slippers at him.

“For my safety, when she was hitting me, I tried to use my hand to shield her blows. At this point, when she was trying to push my hand away, she accidentally hit herself with her finger ring on the nose, which led to the bleeding. Anybody who sees her face, will understand that this wouldn't be created by a punch. And I don’t wear any rings,” he added. “The problem is there is no CCTV footage to prove my innocence,” says Kamaraj.

Kamaraj was arrested and questioned by the police for two hours, and he even has to pay Rs 25,000 for the legal expenses. He is also suspended temporarily by Zomato following Hitesha’s viral video.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2021 09:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).