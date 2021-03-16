#HiteshaChandranee has been trending on Twitter ever since the Zomato delivery boy Kamaraj has files a case against the Instagram model for false accusation. The Zomato delivery boy Kamaraj and Hitesha Chandranee case has only been getting murkier by the day. Now after an emotional video from Kamaraj where he was seen in tears saying that he doesn't want to file a case against Hitesha Chandranee, he indeed went ahead to file a case against her for falsely accusing him of hitting her. Twitter is trending with #HiteshaChandranee as people show support to the Zomato delivery boy after his emotional video and reported loss of his job.

There has been no reaction from influencer Hitesha Chandranee yet but the internet is abuzz with tweets about the Hitesha Chandranee and Zomato Delivery boy Kamaraj row.

It all started after a wounded Hitesha shared a video of her complaining about she ordered food from Zomato, but the delivery was not on time. That is not it, the series of videos on social media claiming that the executive misbehaved with her, and hit her, leaving her nose badly injured and bleeding. The food delivery giant issued a statement apologising for the event, and also temporarily suspended the alleged harasser, Kamaraj. But the delivery agent refuted the allegations and told The News Minute that it was Hitesha who hit herself on the nose with her finger ring. A couple of days ago an emotional video of Kamaraj was going viral where he was seen in tears claiming how he is the sole earning member of the family and that this job was very important to him. In the video, he mentioned that he didn't want to file a case against Hitesha Chandranee. Watch video:

Tears welled up after seeing him like that. Before judging him just remember it takes two to tango. Drop that feminism kinda stuff for sometime. Kamaraj💔😖#ZomatoDeliveryGuy #kamaraj #WeAreWithKamaraj #zomatoindia #ZomatoDeliveryGuy #zomatodeliveryboy pic.twitter.com/sCf1Qall5a — 🅰️DRIJ🅰️ SaM🅰️L🇮🇳(raina fan forever) (@SamalAdrija) March 13, 2021

Here are the tweets doing rounds on social media about the case:

#HiteshaChandranee.truth should come out from the incident. And the guilty individual should be punished .investigation should be quick and unbiased means no sympathetic consideration.— RK (@Ranjit_rkd) March 15, 2021

The Case is Only Getting Complicated

What is this happening?

A women is attacked by #zomatodeliveryboy and these so called Tweetertis stand in favor of the guy

is this a kind of women empowerment?

how can you blame her of concoction before any police investigation?

you don't know who is the victim#Hiteshachandranee pic.twitter.com/ZO7qL43vpE— Manisha Choudhary (@manisha_jaipur) March 12, 2021

Many Are supporting Kamaraj

#kamaraj has been working with #Zomato since 26 months. His rating 4.75, highest per company . He has made 5000 deliveries



STILL it took just one video with verbal allegations by a woman to reduce all of this to nothing.



This needs to change. #Hiteshachandranee— Anant Sinha (@AnantSi54250597) March 15, 2021

However, it is important to note that no solid confirmation has been made yet and the case is ongoing. Moreover, according to reports there are not witness who can confirm what really went down between Hitesha Chandranee and Zomato delivery boy Kamaraj.

