A new month is here and social media users are a little too happy. Especially because it is December, it comes with renewed joy and enthusiasm. 2020 has not been a memorable year for everyone with multiple untoward events happening one after the year. And people have taken to social media platforms writing that they have their hopes pinned on December, well so is everyone. People have also taken to Twitter remembering the ones for whom 2020 have been not so good. Meanwhile, some are excited for December 2020 as it the month of celebrations and are sharing lovely images, quotes and messages. From Christmas to New Year, Twitterati is counting days for parties and get-togethers at the year-end. While you are gearing for a holiday season, we would advise you to be cautious as COVID-19 still poses a threat to human life. Ensure you wear your facemasks and wash your hands at regular intervals when going out. December 2020 Festivals, Events and Holiday Calendar: Christmas and New Years' Eve; Know All Important Dates and List of Fasts for the Month.

People are also sharing motivational quotes and inspirational messages on social media. Many are also posting beautiful thoughts of gratitude for being able to get through this year. People also posted prayers wishing happiness for others. And this month brings along healing and love for everyone. People also took the moment to motivate people for a better tomorrow and work towards it. Meanwhile, some joked that December being the last month of the year should try to be good to people.

Happy December!

Happy 1st of December and Goodmorning December❣️ Dear December, Healing for the past 11months of sorrows, griefs, tragedies and silent battles#December1st pic.twitter.com/4efetHGafk — 🌜 (@Foooodiieeeeee) November 30, 2020

Good Wishes on New Month!

Welcome December ..!! 🙏 My Lord I just want to thankya for the new month #December1st pic.twitter.com/81lrQNMtsp — Helen Joy (@helenjoy99) December 1, 2020

Give Gratitude!

The first dawn of DECEMBER has arrived . Time to be content. To be grateful, for this year is all about SURVIVAL. Yes, things could have been better. But they could have been a lot worse too !! 🤷 So let's be thankful. :))#gratitude#December1st pic.twitter.com/CoHS9qJanv — Vidya Ganesh (@VidyaG88) November 30, 2020

Happy New Month!

There’s something magical about the first day of a new month. Let’s make it a December to remember! 🥰 #December1st pic.twitter.com/7BlJNDCnLE — Katty (@kattybydesign) December 1, 2020

Wishing You Joy & Happiness!

Have a Great December!

Other than COVID-19, this year saw a lot of tumultuous events like wildfires, flooding, volcanoes, earthquakes, locusts and many other natural disasters. As the year comes to an end, people are quite happy and hoping the Earth sees some good news soon. We wish everyone a Happy December.

